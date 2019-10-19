Upcoming Bajaj Chetak Electric VS TVS Creon Electric: Comparison

Find out how the newly unveiled Bajaj Chetak electric scores against the upcoming sporty electric scooter from TVS Motors ‘ Creon’

Bajaj has taken the wraps of the Chetak EV recently while the deliveries of this scooter will commence from January 2020 onward. The Bajaj Chetak will rival directly against the upcoming production variant of the TVS Creon electric scooter concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. TVS Motors will likely launch the Creon EV in India towards March or April 2020.

TVS Creon vs Bajaj Urbanite Chetak: Styling Comparison

The Creon concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 featured a futuristic styling that will appeal to the next generation buyers. The Creon concept featured an LED headlamp towards the front while the split apron design makes it stand out amongst the crowd.

The instrument cluster is one of the most vital unit of any electric scooter because it provides plenty of information about the status and usage details of the scooter. Expect the production variant of the Creon to also feature a full TFT display that will provide plenty of additional information to the rider including navigation and geo-fencing.

The concept model also featured a wide and long single seat for the rider and a sporty cowl at the rear. However, expect the production variant of the Creon to feature a single-piece seat for the rider and pillion.

Bajaj unveiled the Chetak EV and unlike its rival here that features a modern design, the Chetak EV takes its entire styling inspiration from retro scooters. The Chetak featured a round LED headlamp towards the front and a horseshoe-shaped LED DRL lamps. The Chetak’s full-digital instrument cluster takes its inspiration from the original Chetak scooter.

The scooter will likely also get a backlit feather touch switchgear as well. Some of the other distinctive features of the Chetak EV include a single-piece seat, large silver grab rails, and a split LED tailamp at the rear. The Chetak EV will be available with a total of six colour options.

TVS Creon vs Bajaj Urbanite Chetak: Powertrain Comparison

TVS Motors hasn’t revealed any details about the electric motor but it will likely be powered by three lithium-ion batteries which will be capable of delivering around 12 kW of instantaneous power. The battery can be charged to 80 percent in just 60 minutes.

The next-generation electric motor will help the Creon to accelerate from 0-60 kmph mark in under 5.1 seconds. TVS Motors claimed that the Creon EV will offer a range of 80 kilometers on a full charge.

Bajaj has not yet revealed any details about the electric motor that will power the new Chetak scooter. The electric motor, however, will use an IP67 (dust and waterproof) rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells.

The battery can be charged by using a standard 5-15 amp electrical outlet. The scooter promises to offer around 95 km range in Eco mode and 85 km in the Sport mode. The scooter also features a regenerative braking system that helps in maximizing the range.

Specs Bajaj Chetak EV TVS Creon Power source Lithium-ion battery Lithium-ion battery Range 95 km 80 km (Expected) 0-60 km/h – 5.1 seconds

TVS Creon vs Bajaj Urbanite Chetak: Suspension and brakes

TVS Creon concept featured a telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided monoshock setup at the rear. The concept model was fitted with disc brakes on both ends.

The production variant of the Bajaj Urbanite featured a single-sided telescopic set up at the front and a single-sided spring setup at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter will be handled by disc brakes at the front and a drum brake setup at the rear. The scooter will also get CBS as a standard for the safety of the rider.

TVS Creon vs Bajaj Urbanite Chetak: Price Comparison

TVS will likely price the Creon in between Rs 1.20-1.30 lakhs (ex-showroom). Bajaj Auto hasn’t revealed the official prices of the Chetak EV yet, but expect it to be priced around Rs 1.25 Lakh (on-road).

TVS Creon vs Bajaj Urbanite Chetak: Comparison Verdict

Expect the production variant of the TVS Creon to look sporty and futuristic while the Bajaj Chetak EV like we already mentioned above takes its styling inspiration from retro scooters. Both the electric scooter will likely use a lithium-ion battery that promises a decent range of roughly around 100 kilometres on a full charge which will be enough for city commutes. Expect both the scooters to also feature some modern premium features like full LED lighting and an informative Smartphone connect instrument console.