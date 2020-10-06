Upcoming Audi Q2 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch In The Coming Weeks

Audi Q2 will be going on sale in the coming weeks and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Only a couple of days ago, Audi India announced the commencement of the reservations for the Q2 crossover. It will become the most affordable model from the German luxury carmaker in the domestic market upon arrival. With luxury brands plotting entry-level segments – BMW for instance with the 2-Series Gran Coupe – it is certainly the right time for Audi to make a mark.

The Q2 has been a long time coming as it was expected to arrive years ago due to its market position. Its official bookings have begun for an initial token of Rs. 2 lakh and it will have a niche of its own. The pricing of the Audi Q2 will more likely be around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom) and Audi has confirmed its performance figures and transmission as well.

The small crossover will also become the first launch for the Ingolstadt brand this year and is said to be a luxury all-rounder that is “big on features”. As for the performance, the Q2 derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission transferring power to all the four wheels through the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Q2, which can be booked online or in nearest sales outlets across India, is retailed in the international markets with multiple engine choices and we do expect Audi to bring in a new oil-burner in the near future.

The customers who are booking the crossover will be offered with a comprehensive five-year warranty and Road Side Assistance – complimentary three-year extended warranty and RSA over the standard coverage of two years. Unlike the latest model sold globally, India will more likely get the pre-facelifted version as evident from the spy shot seen here.

It has a clean body profile with headlamps, tail lamps and bumpers hiding its compact nature. The Q2 sits on the modular MQB architecture and it will be slotted below the Q3. It measures 4,191 mm long, 1,794 mm wide and stands 1,508 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,601 mm.