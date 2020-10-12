Upcoming Audi Q2 Gets FREE 5yr Service Package & Warranty In India

Audi Q2 is set to launch in India on 16th October 2020, and will be the German brand’s most affordable SUV in our market

Audi India will soon launch its entry-level crossover SUV, the Q2, in our market, and bookings for the vehicle are already underway. Sadly, the India-spec Q2 won’t be the latest (facelift) version, which was unveiled a few months ago and will go on retail in a few international markets soon. Instead, it will be the pre-facelift model, which was introduced back in 2016.

In the brand’s international line-up, the Q2 sits between the Q1 and Q3, the latter of which was previously on sale in India as well. The upcoming Q2 will be the most affordable SUV in the Indian market by Audi, and will compete against the likes of BMW X1, MINI Countryman, Volvo XC40, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

To make the offering more attractive to customers, Audi India is offering a few additional benefits to customers who book their vehicle before launch, including a free maintenance package for five years, an extended warranty for five years, and free roadside assistance for five years. Pre-orders for the Q2 can be placed via Audi’s dealerships or its official website, for a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh.

We know how to make the right introduction.

The India-spec Audi Q2 will be available with a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor is capable of generating a maximum power of 190 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm, which will be paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Q2 will be able to achieve a top speed of 228 kmph, with 0-100 kmph taking just 6.5 seconds.

The Audi Q2 looks quite handsome, even in its pre-facelift avatar. It has a massive front grille with the ‘four rings’ logo on the nose, and sharp-looking headlamps flanking it. The front bumper gets a wide air dam with massive side vents. There’s plastic cladding all around, which adds muscle to the design.

The interior of the car is quite cool as well, and sports Audi Virtual Cockpit. The infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and the vehicle also offers dual-zone climate control, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, wireless phone charging, auto-dimming IRVMs, etc. The Audi Q2 will be available in five trim-levels – Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2, and Technology – and is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).