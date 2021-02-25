Upcoming 7 Seater Cars Arriving This Year In India – New Scorpio To Alcazar

Check out our list of the top 7-seater SUVs and MPVs that are scheduled (or expected) to launch in India in 2021

With the Indian market showing strong signs of recovery post lockdown, carmakers are preparing to launch a plethora of new vehicles this year. Among all the new cars slated to launch in India, there are a few three-row (7-seater) SUVs and MPVs as well. Such vehicles are extremely popular among large families, and they are also practical options for people looking for a little extra space in their cars.

Here, we have listed all the upcoming 7-seater vehicles that will be launching in India in 2021.

1. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai has officially announced that its upcoming three-row SUV, based on the Creta, will be christened ‘Alcazar’. The new SUV is expected to launch in India during the second quarter of this year. It is likely to have a starting price of around Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will also get a 6-seater version (with captain chairs in the second-row).

Apart from the design and platform, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will share its engine options with the Creta as well. The Creta is available with three engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115 PS and 144 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS and 250 Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS and 242 Nm).

2. Next-generation Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on the next-generation version of the XUV500, which has been spied testing in near-production form multiple times now. The manufacturer had planned to launch the vehicle during the second quarter of this year, but due to the global shortage of semiconductors, the launch might get postponed.

The upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be available with the same 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol and 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel engines as the Thar, but in a higher state of tune. Both the powerplants will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

3. Next-generation Mahindra Scorpio

Along with the new-gen XUV500, the next-generation Scorpio is also in the pipeline. As seen in the spy pictures, the upcoming new-gen Scorpio will feature a completely new design for the interior and exterior, and will also be larger in dimensions than the current model.

As for the powertrain, the Scorpio is also expected to get the same two engine options as the next-gen XUV500, but in a slightly lower state of tune. The transmission options will remain the same though – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV was slated to launch around mid-2021, but just like the new-gen XUV500, the new-gen Scorpio’s launch is likely to get delayed too.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo

Last year, Mahindra TUV300 was discontinued in the Indian market, ahead of the BS6 emission norms. The manufacturer is planning to launch the BS6-compliant version of the TUV300 this year, but with updated styling and a new name – Bolero Neo.

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo (TUV300 facelift) will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which is expected to generate 100 PS and 240 Nm. This motor is expected to be available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

5. Kia Seltos based MPV

Kia Motors India is planning to expand its range in our market, with focus only on MPVs and SUVs. The company is currently working on a new mid-size, 7-seater MPV for our market, based on the same underpinnings as the Seltos SUV. According to reports, this upcoming Kia MPV could break cover towards the end of this year.

The upcoming mid-size Kia MPV is expected to rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo. According to speculations, the upcoming Kia MPV will likely be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115 PS and 144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS and 250 Nm), both of which are also available on the Seltos (and Hyundai Creta).