Upcoming 2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Boast Of New Tech & Features

Hyundai Creta will more likely be introduced early next year with a host of visual changes and interior updates

A few weeks ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the facelifted Venue and it has been well received amongst customers. The second largest car producer in the country is bracing to launch the new generation Tucson on August 10, 2022 while the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, 2022 World Car of the Year, will make its way to India later this year.

We do expect Hyundai to bring in the facelifted avatar of the Creta midsize SUV early next year. The best-selling model in its segment has witnessed heavy competition in recent years and the upcoming model will act as a response to the ever-changing needs of the modern-day customers and it will be more advanced than the existing model.

The updated Hyundai Creta made its world premiere in 2021 in Indonesia before reaching other markets. In comparison, the India-spec five-seater is expected to have a lot in common with the model sold in Indonesia. The facelift sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling language followed by the brand globally.

The same philosophy has been seen on the latest Venue and the new-gen Tucson as well as the upcoming next-generation Verna, which was spotted testing on public roads sometime ago. The exterior gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia comprising a parametric jewel pattern front grille with seamless light integration, sporty housings for the LED headlights, all-new bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, new LED taillights, with a light strip running between, etc.

On the inside, the 2023 Hyundai Creta gets an updated dashboard and centre console, use of more premium quality materials, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the BlueLink connectivity, and the addition of new features including ADAS-based technologies derived from the new Tucson.

Under the bonnet, it will likely continue to use the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, the 1.5-litre four-pot diesel kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine making 140 PS and 242 Nm. The existing transmission choices are expected to be carried over as well.