Upcoming 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza To Likely Get A New Six-Speed AT

2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza will more likely reach showrooms by the middle of this year and it will have a heavily updated exterior and interior

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is definitely on a launch spree after a brief hiatus as the second generation Celerio in late 2021 was followed by the Celerio CNG, Dzire CNG, updated WagonR and more recently, the heavily revised Baleno premium hatchback. The largest carmaker in the country is not done yet as it has a host of new products waiting in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will bring in the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 sometime next month while the CNG versions of Nexa models are in development as well to further capitalise on the one lakh sales milestone for S-CNG cars. The next big launch from the company will undoubtedly be the second-gen Vitara Brezza and it will be followed by an all-new midsize SUV later this year.

The Vitara Brezza has been the sales leader in the compact SUV space since it went on sale in early 2016 and over the last six years, it has been through some updates but nothing too substantial. It was initially offered with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS 200 diesel engine producing 90 PS and 200 Nm before getting discontinued to make way for the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine when the BSVI regime kicked in.

The powertrain is expected to be carried over in the upcoming version. However, it could be paired with a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option replacing the existing four-speed torque converter AT. The gearbox will more likely debut in the Ertiga facelift before making its way into the new Vitara Brezza.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is believed to go on sale by the middle of this year and it will continue to be based on the Global C architecture. Just as the new Baleno, it will get a thoroughly redesigned front fascia with restyled headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights, updated grille and bumper. It is expected to retain the dimensions of the outgoing model.

Other highlights will be the presence of a set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, new LED tail lamps, updated rear bumper, new colour schemes, revised dashboard and centre console, a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity, a large MID, steering wheel with mounted controls, new seats and upholstery among others.