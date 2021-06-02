Upcoming 2021 Skoda Octavia Detailed In A Walkaround Video

Check out this walkaround video of the soon-to-launch Skoda Octavia, which gives us a close look at the new-generation sedan

Skoda India is set to launch the fourth-generation Octavia in the Indian market in the coming days. This upcoming sedan had already entered production in our country in April this year, and it is now making its way to dealerships all across India. Here, we have a walkaround video of the new Octavia, which was spotted at a dealer yard.

The video, uploaded by AutoHunters India, gives us a close look at the vehicle, of the exterior as well as the interior. The exterior styling of the new-generation Octavia is sharp and eye-catchy. At the front, we see the signature butterfly grille, flanked by sleek LED headlights (with integrated LED DRLs). At the sides, we see beautiful 17-inch alloy wheels, and the silhouette of the vehicle is quite sporty-looking.

At the rear, we see a pair of LED taillights, and hidden beneath the disguise is a bold ‘SKODA’ badge on the tailgate. As for the interior of the 2021 Octavia, it feels extremely upmarket and classy. Here, we can see a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit display, a two-spoke steering wheel (multifunction), and a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The space on offer feels quite generous, and the beige & black interior theme adds an air of premium-ness to the cabin. Also, it can be seen here that there is no gear lever in the centre console; the new Octavia will get a new fly-by-wire gear selector, operated by a toggle switch. Other features on offer include an electronic parking brake, ambient cabin lighting, dual-zone climate control, etc.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will offer a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, rated at 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated exclusively to a 7-speed DSG. As per speculations, the lower variants might get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (150 PS and 250 Nm), but that has not been confirmed yet.

There will no diesel engine on offer, as the VW Group has decided to steer away from oil-burners in the Indian market. Upon launch, the new-gen Skoda Octavia will have just one rival – Hyundai Elantra – as Toyota Corolla Altis and Honda Civic have both been discontinued in India.