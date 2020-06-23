Upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door SUV Leaked During Ad Shoot

2021 Ford Bronco two-door full-sized SUV and the more compact Bronco Sport based on the Escape will debut on July 13

Ford has recently been reducing expenditure by streaming operations and narrowing its product lineup with the key focus on passenger utility vehicles. It has closed production facilities and cut jobs in an aim for a sustainable future and in India, the American manufacturer has joined hands with Mahindra under a joint venture company and the first product out of their partnership will be a C-segment SUV.

Globally, the speculations surrounding the return of the Bronco nameplate have been there for long. Following the official confirmation, the new Bronco’s world debut has also been hampered by a number of issues including the health crisis. We had also informed you of the leaked images, specifications and details surrounding the upcoming Bronco range in recent posts.

The new generation 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport have got to a point of not being secrets anymore as they have been spied during an ad shoot in the open terrain. Courtesy of Brono6G Forum, the overhead shot shows the bright metallic orange shade of the two-door Bronco and the Bronco Sport undisguised. It must be noted that this is the first time an image of the two-door Bronco has come to light without camo.

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Ford F-150 seen in the image could have been used for transporting purposes of the cinematographers and equipment. Surfing through the forum, a Ford employee wrote that non-camouflaged vehicles would never be used for development testing and thus the picture is legit. It also goes on to show that the global unveil is not far away either as it is scheduled for July 13.

The 2021 Ford Bronco two-door has an appealing exterior with bold design elements and it rides on big off-road based tyres, hinting the possible good off-the-tarmac driving characteristics. The black pillars and roof give a dual-tone appearance to the Bronco and it also boasts slightly raked windshield, tall pillars and spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, on the other hand, also wears a two-tone red and black livery. The more compact version of the bigger Bronco sits on the Escape’s platform – reason why it has more sane looks. It comprises of optional roof rack, black pillars, large greenhouse for roomier cabin and a sleek front fascia.