Upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar Spied With 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels

Next-gen 2020 Mahindra Thar will wear what seem to be 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 235 or 245-section tires that should give the car a very rugged look

By now, it has become quite well known that the 2020 Mahindra Thar isn’t too far from its official unveiling. The second generation of the popular lifestyle SUV has already been seen many times, with each sighting revealing some new detail of the upcoming model. In the latest instance, the new-gen Thar shows off what seem to be 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 235 or 245-spec tires. The rims have a sporty 5-spoke design.

Earlier sightings have revealed that the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be available in both soft and hard top variants. It is also known that the rear seats will be front-facing and hence, are likely to be much more supportive than the side-facing bench seats of the current model. That said, the lower variant of the new-gen Thar will continue to come with side-facing seats and a soft top.

The spy images have also revealed that the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be both wider and longer than the current version. Therefore, it’s quite clear that the new model will have a higher road presence than the current SUV. Underpinning the new model will be an all-new ladder-on-frame chassis that should lead to better dynamics and improved crash safety. Also, the new SUV should even offer better off-roading capabilities due to the more robust frame.

In spite of an all-new design, however, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will continue to carry a retro look that has been inspired by the Jeep Wrangler. However, it will carry several modern touches to give the SUV a contemporary look.

The interior will have a more car-like feel. It will feature a more upmarket dashboard, which will feature a touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual front airbags, ABS, high-speed warning, front seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors will be standard across the trims.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be a BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will even power the new Scorpio and the XUV500, albeit, in different states of tunes. The current 2.5-litre diesel motor could continue to power lower variants, but in a BSVI-compliant avatar.

Source: Neelesh Bajaj