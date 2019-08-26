Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos – Comparison

The second-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to launch in India early next year with a thoroughly revised interior and exterior

Kia’s first product for India has been aggressively priced between Rs. 9.69 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has already garnered more than 32,000 booking – a record for a mid-size SUV. The Seltos’ pricing effectively meant that it will go head-on against Creta from its parental brand.

By being new to the market with advanced features, captivating exterior and an upscale interior, the Seltos has the clear upper hand over the mid-size segment-leading Creta. However, the tides could turn around when the second generation Hyundai Creta comes into play mostly early next year.

Since it has already been previewed through the latest ix25 and the Seltos is up and running, we can make some initial predictions over a not-too-deep-down comparison. Firstly, the next-gen Creta will have a comprehensively revised exterior sticking by the dual split headlamp cluster, eyebrow lights and prominent cascading grille styling found in recent models including the Venue.

Out of the box, the Seltos with its cohesive design elements combined into a sleek profile will win over the hearts comparatively. The China-spec ix25 measures 4,300 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and has a height of 1,635 mm in height with 2,610 mm wheelbase. It is 10 mm longer, 10 mm wider and 2-11 mm shorter than its predecessor with 20 mm more wheelbase.

The front and rear overhangs stand at 840 mm and 850 mm respectively for increased cabin room. In comparison to the next-gen ix25 (or Creta) though, the Seltos is 15 mm longer and 10 mm wider while standing 2 mm shorter to the ground. Since they are based on the same platform, the wheelbase is identical at 2,610 mm.

The India-spec Hyundai Creta may get slight dimensional changes compared to the 2019 Hyundai ix25 as well. However, it will have plenty in common with the Seltos mechanically. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel makes 115 PS and 250 Nm and the 1.4-litre turbo GT Line petrol motor generates 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

With a six-speed manual transmission as standard across all three engines in the Seltos, the 1.5 petrol gets a CVT auto, the 1.5 diesel with a six-speed torque-converter AT and the 1.4 turbo petrol with seven-speed DCT as an option. In China, the powertrain options are similar to the Kia Seltos and the 2020 Creta will use the same BSVI motors and transmissions.

The latest Hyundai ix25 that debuted at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show in April has the vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system while the Seltos has a 10.25-inch horizontal floating touchscreen. Amidst having several commonalities, the interior could make a big difference between the two models as the next-gen Creta has an appealing layered dashboard, two-tone beige and grey interior theme, flat-bottom steering wheel and premium quality finish with leatherette upholstery.

The Blue Link connectivity present in the Venue is also expected to feature in the upcoming Creta while Kia’s UVO Connect technology is one of the highly advanced we have seen in the segment.

The pricing of the 2020 Hyundai Creta may stay largely similar to the Kia Seltos and it will be interesting to see from where Hyundai finds a unique selling factor over its sister brand.