Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta To Make A Big Statement With Plush Interior

The new generation Hyundai Creta will go on sale next year in India with a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has come under tremendous pressure in the mid-size SUV segment courtesy of its sister brand Kia’s Seltos. Priced aggressively between Rs. 9.69 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seltos is sold in three engine and four transmission options.

It appeals for a wide range of customers and has made a certain impact by overtaking its bigger cousin last month by posting more than 6,200 units and its momentum is expected to continue. Hyundai, on the other hand, is preparing the next generation Creta for launch next year and it had already been spotted running trials.

It is based on the latest ix25 that made its global debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in China this past April before featuring in Chengdu. The second-generation Creta will be treated with a major exterior and interior overhaul along with the addition of new equipment and the walkaround video of the ix25 linked here gives all the necessary details.

The South Korean auto major has opted to go with the latest design cues followed globally on to the new SUV as it adorns split headlight setup, chromed out cascading front grille, sharper LED lights placed above the main headlight assembly having the main beam and integrated LED DRLs and redesigned front bumper with horizontal fog lamps.

Other design updates include faux skid plate up front and rear, squared wheel arches, lower body cladding on the sides, a new set of machined alloy wheels, split C-shaped tail lights with LED lights covering the width, etc. The upgraded exterior may not go too well with the Indian customers who have got used to the flowing and clean styling of the existing model.

However, those wanting to have a thorough and radical departure in design may find the upcoming Creta interesting. The 2020 Hyundai Creta is based on the same platform as the Seltos and the 115 PS 1.5-litre petrol and 115 PS diesel engines with BSVI compliance are widely reported to replace the existing powertrain lineup.

The interior is subjected to a huge revamp as it gets more premium to everyone’s liking and it will play a key role in the Creta taking the fight to the Seltos. The video shows the cabin in an all-black theme with leather seat upholstery and multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather.

The major highlight is undoubtedly the horizontally-oriented 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it acts as the core for all the functionalities minimising the use of physical buttons. The centre console stack, layered dashboard, fat AC vents, chromed door panel elements and piano black finishes add to the upscale stance of the SUV.

You could also see controls for automatic transmission and EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) in the interior of the ix25. The other main features are 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control system, wireless charging facility, heated and ventilated seats, multiple airbags, HUD, digital instrumentation and electric sunroof.