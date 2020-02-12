2020 Hyundai Creta India Launch On 17th March – Top 5 Changes

Hyundai Motors India Limited along with its brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan revealed the upcoming second-gen Creta at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo

The revelation of the next-gen Hyundai Creta was one of the biggest highlights of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, partly because of the car’s popularity in the country, and partly because of the rising competition in the mid-size SUV space. Hyundai has extensively upgraded the Creta both outside and on the inside, as compared to the outgoing model and it will be launched in India on 17th March, dealers started accepting bookings for Rs. 25,000 across India.

We have compiled a list of 5 changes that the Korean carmaker has made in the upcoming next-gen Creta, as against the model currently available in India –

1) Platform

The upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta will share its underpinnings with none other than its very own cousin and also its biggest rival in the country, Kia Seltos. The latter is itself built on a modified version of Hyundai’s K2 platform, which also underpins the current-gen Verna and Elantra sedans.

2) Engines

Even though Hyundai is yet to officially reveal the engine specs of the car, it is clear that even the powertrains will be borrowed from the Seltos. This means that Hyundai will offer the next-gen Creta with Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines, along with a powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Specs 2020 Creta 2020 Creta (Expected) Old Creta Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol 1.6-litre petrol Power 115 PS 140 PS 123 PS Torque 144 Nm 242 Nm 151 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/AT

The 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Seltos makes 115 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm torque. The naturally aspirated petrol unit puts out identical 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque, whereas the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. Currently powering the Creta is a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (123 PS/151 Nm), along with 1.4-litre (90 PS/220 Nm) and 1.6-litre (128 PS/260 Nm) diesel mills.

Engine 2020 Creta (Expected) Old Creta Old Creta Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.4-litre diesel 1.6-litre diesel Power 115 PS 90 PS 128 PS Torque 250 Nm 220 Nm 260 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

3) Exteriors

In terms of design, Hyundai has completely revamped the mid-size SUV. The squarish design of the outgoing model has made way for curvier elements all around, while the car has also marginally grown in dimensions.

Since the car is based on the Chinese-spec Hyundai ix25, we compare its dimensions with the current-gen Creta –

Dimensions 2020 Creta(ix25) Old Creta Length 4,300 mm 4,270 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,780 mm Height 1,622 mm 1,630 mm (without roof rails) Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,590 mm

On the front, the 2020 Creta gets a new large cascading grille, which puts it in line with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design theme. The car sports a C-shaped split LED headlamp design, along with a reworked front bumper. On the sides, the car gets new 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, which make the SUV appear premium.

The C-shaped LED element is extended to the tail lamp as well. A brake light has been mounted in the centre of the tailgate, just above the Hyundai emblem. And below the logo sits the ‘Creta’ badging, unlike what is seen on the current-gen version on the left.

4) Interiors

Hyundai refrained from showcasing the interiors of the next-gen Creta at the Auto Expo and decided to blackout the windows of the car, just like it did at the Aura’s reveal. However, given Hyundai’s reputation, it is pretty certain that the 2020 Creta will feature upmarket interiors in comparison to the first-gen model.

Expect the car to feature a dual-tone interior layout with a large touchscreen infotainment system sitting in the middle, along with a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additionally, the 2020 Creta will also likely get an electronic parking brake, freeing up more space in the center console.

5) Features

Hyundai is known for going all out when it comes to features, and the next-gen Creta’s features will certainly be a giant leap over the current model. The car will get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with electronic adjustment for the driver’s seat, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system loaded with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology, a tyre pressure monitor and more!

The upcoming next-gen Creta is certainly one of the highly-anticipated car launches in the country, and with the changes that is set to feature over the outgoing model, the SUV will reignite its rivalry with the Seltos, as well as take on the likes of Nissan Kicks, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and others.