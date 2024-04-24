Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India With 323 Km Range

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available in two variants and it has a claimed riding range of up to 323 km on a single charge

Ultraviolette has today announced the launch of the F77 Mach 2 in the domestic market. The performance-based motorcycle with an electric powertrain carries an introductory starting price of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the standard F77 Mach 2 and it goes all the way up to Rs. 3.99 lakh for the Mach 2 Recon.

The introductory price is applicable only for the first 1,000 customers. The regular Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 boasts a riding range of 211 km on a single charge in the Indian Driving Cycle while the Mach 2 Recon is claimed to achieve 323 km between charges. The EV startup has also said that the motorcycle gets a warranty for up to eight lakh km.

Compared to the old model, the F77 Mach 2 gets a range of enhancements. The performance has been improved while updates to the equipment list have also been made to bring a refreshed vibe into the mix. The signature sharp styling cues have been carried over but Ultraviolette has added new paint schemes to offer a variety of choices to the customers.

The colour palette comprises Lighting Blue, Asteroid Grey, Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stealth Grey, Cosmic Black, Plasma Red, Supersonic Silver and Stellar White. The charging port lid is aluminium made instead of plastic and the F77 graphics on the forks at the front are new. As for the performance, the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is equipped with a 27 kW electric motor and a 7.1 kWh battery pack in the regular model enabling a range of 211 km.

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon, on the other hand, uses a larger battery pack and an electric motor – 30 kW and 10.3 kWh respectively to ensure a range of 323 km. The standard Mach 2 gets three levels of regenerative braking while the Recon comes with ten levels of switchable regenerative braking and four levels of traction control.

The equipment list comprises a five-inch TFT console, hill hold function, dynamic stability control, anti-lock brakes, three ride modes, auto-dimming lighting system, 41 mm USDs, a monoshock rear suspension with preload adjustability, 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, 110/70 front and 150/60 rear section tyres and so on.