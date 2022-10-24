Ultraviolette F77 Launch On November 24 – Top 5 Things To Know

The production-spec version of the F77 gets a long list of changes and updates when compared to the prototype and will make its debut on November 24, 2022

The launch of the F77 in India was recently confirmed by Ultraviolette Automotive and this much-anticipated electric motorcycle will finally make its Indian debut on November 24. The new Ultraviolette F77 promises to be a fun-to-ride performance-oriented electric motorcycle and boasts aggressive looks, a long features list, and a practical powertrain. Here are the top 5 things you should know about this new electric motorcycle.

1. Bigger Battery

Unlike the initial prototype, the new F77 will be offered with a new and more powerful 10.5 kWh fixed aluminium cased battery pack that has been developed in-house by the brand. If Ultraviolette’s claims are to be believed, the F77 and the new battery pack have been tested for endurance under various terrains and weather conditions across the nation. This new battery offers a claimed range of over 300 km on a single charge.

2. Reworked Transmission

The Bangalore-based company also shared that the transmission of the F77 too is new and better than before. The F77 comes equipped with a chain drive setup that channels power to the rear wheels. This new transmission is not only more efficient but also offers better refinement levels.

3. New Motor Mount

In addition to a new transmission setup, the new Ultraviolette F77 also gets a new mount for the electric motor that ensures a smoother ride and reduced vibration levels. This electric motor gets a claimed power and torque output of 33 PS and 90 Nm respectively. The new F77 is claimed to have a top speed of 147 kmph while it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 7.5 seconds.

4. Updated Underpinnings

From what we know so far, the production-spec iteration of the F77 will get a new rear swingarm that will aid in better dynamics and high-speed stability. The new swingarm unit will also ensure better capabilities and improved performance.

5. Bookings Open

The pre-bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 will start on October 23, 2022, in India. Interested buyers can book this new electric motorcycle for Rs 10,000.