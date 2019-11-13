Ultraviolette F77 Electric Performance Bike Launched In India From Rs. 3 Lakh

The performance-based Ultraviolette F77 does 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 147 kmph with 130-150 km riding range

The all-electric two-wheeler space is getting the much-needed push from manufacturers, be it the mainstream brands or newbies. Following the buzz created by Revolt RV400, another domestic startup, Ultraviolette has stepped foot in the game with the launch of the F77. It can be ordered right away online and deliveries will begin from the third quarter of next year.

Said to have been inspired by fighter jet, the Ultraviolette F77 is not pitched as a conventional electric motorcycle but a performance oriented machine. It reflects on the price tag it carries as the F77 costs between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 3.25 lakh (on-road prices) post the Fame II subsidy deduction.

As we have seen previously, the Ultraviolette F77 has a bold styling package and the powertrain area covered by a large fairing is just massive to look at. It does have a big bike vibe with short wheelbase. The body panels are sharp complementing the overall design with full LED headlamp.

The clip-on handlebar is set low to ensure an aggressive rider’s triangle and the area where the regular fuel tank is in conventional IC-engined motorcycles has a bulky proportion. Designed to be a performance-based handler, the Ultraviolette F77 gets a compact LED tail lamp setup, split seat and the footpegs are rear set to accentuate its sporty appeal.

It is a connected motorcycle capable of OTR (Over The Air) updates and can be linked to a smartphone via Bluetooth with the possibility of riding analysis and bike locator. The all-important electric drivetrain comprises of a BLDC (Brush Less DC) motor with 25 kW capacity and a triplet of Li-ion battery packs.

They translate to a performance of 450 Nm of maximum torque while it is claimed to achieve zero to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds before topping out 147 kmph. The Bangalore based electric mobility start-up claims that the F77 has a riding range of 130-150 km in the city on a single charge under standard riding conditions in urban environment.

For the owner’s convenience, a CCS Type-2 Charge Port is provided and it supports AC as well as DC charging. Using the DC fast charger, the F77 can replenish back to 80% in just 50 minutes and it will take 90 minutes to get charged fully. Eco, Sport and Insane are the three riding modes available. The standard charger, on the other hand, takes three hours to get from zero to 80%.

The all-digital instrumentation has a full colour TFT display and the Ultraviolette F77 sits on a trellis frame. It is suspended on USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension while the braking duties are handled by 320 mm front disc with radial caliper and rear disc along with dual channel ABS system.