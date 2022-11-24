Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launched At Rs. 3.8 Lakh, 307 Km Range

Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike has a claimed riding range of 307 km in a single charge on the IDC cycle

Ultraviolette has today announced the launch of the F77 in the domestic market. The electric sports bike made its debut in its final production guise last month and it has now officially been launched for a starting price of Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. One of the key highlights of the Ultraviolette F77 is its futuristic design language that would turn heads with ease.

In its production guise, the F77 has its thermal management updated and it also comes with a denser 10.7 kWh battery pack having a passive cooling function. Courtesy of the denser battery, the Ultraviolette F77 increases the overall range by increasing the number of cells to 21,700. It has a claimed riding range of 307 km in a single charge on the IDC cycle.

The chassis has also been improved for increased stiffness two times as it has the spine section connect the head joint and motor mounting point. The equipment list comprises a modified swingarm, adjustable upside-down front forks, a monoshock rear suspension with preload adjustability, LED headlamp unit, a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, etc.

The reservations for the Ultraviolette F77 are underway for over a month for an initial token of Rs. 10,000. The F77 will be available in a phased manner across the country with sales activities starting at Bengaluru, Karnataka first where the EV startup is based. The top-spec F77 Recon with 307 km range is priced at Rs. 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The electric performance bike is available in three trims namely Shadow, Lightning and Laser. The F77 has been under development since 2016 and it was first showcased three years later before the final iteration receiving multiple tweaks. The jet fighter inspired model now has lowered seat height and a taller handlebar.

The electric motor is capable of developing 40.2 bhp maximum power and 100 Nm of torque. It helps in achieving a claimed zero to 60 kmph acceleration time of just 2.8 seconds while the zero to 100 kmph takes under seven seconds before reaching a top speed of 147 kmph. The three ride modes present are Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

The battery pack (biggest on any electric two-wheeler in India) has a warranty of eight years. The braking duties are performed by a 320 mm front and a 230 mm rear disc assisted by a dual channel ABS system. The wheelbase length stands at 1,360 mm.