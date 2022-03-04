Two-Wheeler Sales Feb 2022 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Yamaha

Hero MotoCorp headed the two-wheeler sales charts in the month of February 2022 as 3,31,462 units were sold against 4,84,433 units with a YoY drop of 31.5 per cent

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the sales charts in the month of February 2022 as 3,31,462 units were sold against 4,84,433 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 31.5 per cent. Honda’s two-wheeler division came in at second as it has been its customary position for a long period of time.

The Japanese manufacturer garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 2,85,677 unit sales as against 4,11,622 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 30.6 per cent. All the top six two-wheeler producers in the month of February 2022 recorded YoY volume decline but the scenario is expected to improve in the coming months.

TVS Motor Company managed to beat its arch rival Bajaj Auto for the third position as 1,73,198 units were registered last month as against 1,95,145 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 11.2 per cent. The Hosur-based manufacturer launched a host of new models in recent times.

Two-Wheeler Brands (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Hero MotoCorp (-31.5%) 3,31,462 4,84,433 2. Honda (-30.6%) 2,85,677 4,11,622 3. TVS (-11.2%) 1,73,198 1,95,145 4. Bajaj Auto (-35.1%) 96,523 1,48,934 5. Suzuki (-1.5%) 58,603 59,530 6. Royal Enfield (-19.9%) 52,135 65,114

To strengthen the 125 cc space, TVS introduced the Jupiter 125 and Raider 125 last year while the updated version of the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Apache RR 310 BTO also debuted in 2021. The year also saw the launch of the updated Apache RTR 200 4V and the limited-run Apache RTR 165 RP based on the 160 4V.

Bajaj Auto was positioned fourth with a total of 96,523 unit sales in the month of Feb 2022 as against 1,48,934 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY slump of 35.1 per cent. The Chakan-based brand brought in the Pulsar NS 125 and the quarter-litre twins, the N250 and F250, in 2021 and the same tubular platform will be expanded across the Pulsar lineup in the near future.

Suzuki finished in the fifth position with 58,603 unit sales as against 59,530 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 1.5 per cent. Royal Enfield was the sixth most sold two-wheeler producer last month as 52,135 units were recorded against 65,114 units with a YoY drop of close to 20 per cent.