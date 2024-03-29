Two Confirmed Car Launches In Early April 2024 – Toyota & Skoda

In early April, Toyota will debut the Urban Cruiser Taisor while the old-gen Skoda Superb will also make a comeback to India

Toyota and Skoda are planning to introduce new models next week in India. The former will bring in its compact SUV coupe, the Taisor, while the latter will announce the prices of the returning Superb. Here we have explained about all the known details:

1. Toyota Taisor:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will make its market debut on April 3, 2024 ahead of the official price announcement in the following weeks. The compact SUV coupe is the rebadged version of the well-received Maruti Suzuki Fronx and it will be positioned below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and above the Glanza as the brand’s most affordable SUV in India.

The Taisor will bear minor exterior and interior changes compared to its donor. The features list will be largely identical as a nine-inch touchscreen display, a semi-digital instrument console, HUD, 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, automatic climate control, etc will be offered. We do expect both 1.2L petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines to be offered with the Taisor.

2. Skoda Superb:

Skoda is planning to reintroduce the Superb sedan in India and the official launch has been set for April 3, 2024. While the global markets already have a brand new generation, India will stick with the old-gen which was on sale till early 2023. The Czech automaker will take advantage of the homologation relaxation for 2,500 units per year on full imports as it will be brought in via the CBU route.

The fourth generation Skoda Superb could follow it up next year and it could be based on the reception for the re-launch amongst customers. It will derive power from the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, kicking out 190 PS and 320 Nm with BSVI stage 2 compliance. The powertrain will be linked with a seven-speed DSG transmission as standard.

Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully-loaded L&K trim and it will renew its competition with the Toyota Camry Hybrid. It must be noted that Skoda is also working on bringing the Octavia premium sedan back to India in the second half of this year via the CBU channel.