TVS Zeppelin, Creon Electric India Launch Expected In 2021

TVS Zeppelin cruiser and the Creon electric scooter are expected to launch in India in the due course of next year

TVS Motor Company introduced the iQube earlier this year and is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor with a claimed range of 75 km using a Li-ion battery pack. It boasts ride modes, park assist, smartphone integration and so on. While its reach will be expanded, the Hosur-based manufacturer will more likely add more electric vehicles to its portfolio in the coming years.

A few weeks ago, the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V debuted with adjustable suspension, ride modes (rain, sport and urban), adjustable clutch and brake levers. In 2021, a new motorcycle could be introduced based on the 310 cc platform and we do expect the production version of the Creon as well. At the 2018 Auto Expo, TVS showcased the Creon and Zeppelin concepts and they did make a strong impact.

The Creon concept was equipped with three Li-ion batteries and a 12 kW electric motor with claimed zero to 60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. It has a range of 80 km on a single charge and is said to replenish back to 80 per cent from zero using a DC fast charger in just an hour. It could be positioned above the iQube and come with premium features such as a TFT instrument cluster, smartphone integration, regenerative braking, navigation, etc.

The electrified scooter could be accompanied by the road-going version of the Zeppelin concept and it could be christened the Ronin or Zeppelin R as both the names were trademarked. The concept was equipped with a 220 cc single-cylinder engine producing 20 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It was paired with a five-speed gearbox.

With the arrival of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda H’ness CB500, the middleweight cruiser segment is certainly reinvigorated with new models. We suspect the Zeppelin may as well be based on the 310 cc platform with a slightly detuned engine to rival the Meteor and H’ness to bring out the first cruiser from TVS’ stable. We hope to know more details of the possible cruiser in 2021 ahead of its launch.

It could be positioned in a premium space and use hybrid technology with an integrated starter generator for saving fuel as in the concept. If the powertrain is same as in the concept, the TVS Zeppelin or Ronin could be pitched against the Bajaj Avenger series. Except features such as LED lighting, digital instrumentation, SmartXonnect connectivity, alloy wheels, etc.