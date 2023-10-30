TVS X Electric Scooter First Ride Review – Sporty & Fun But Worth The Price?

TVS X is the new technology-packed electric scooter on the block but who is it for? Here is my first impression of the ride

The excitement behind a possible production model of the Creon Electric concept existed since it made its debut in early 2018 as it was futuristic and promising all the same. Fast forwarding nearly six years, the X is out in the market following its world premiere in Dubai a while ago. The second electric scooter from the brand’s stable has a lot going for it and is the third most expensive two-wheeler within its portfolio. The asking price of Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) did send shockwaves but the X has a lot going for it. Is it really worth it though? Here’s my answer:

TVS X Stylish Design:

Most of the design cues are derived from the Creon Electric concept and thus the X ensures a good road presence. From the four-beam vertical LED headlamp to the cleverly positioned cornering lights, the frontal styling is certainly appreciable. The body panels all around are shaped to enhance aero efficiency – going well with the red shade distinctively – and reduce drag, as can be evident with the side profile and flaps on the rear LED turn signals.

The 12-inch black alloy wheels, blue finished split frame with aluminium front and blue touches sprayed across the body and a raised tail section with a compact LED tail lamp further accentuates its visual stance.

Is It Practical Enough?:

The TVS X is certainly highlighted as a performance-based scooter and thus it does not score big in the practicality department. Yes, the under-storage can hold a single full-face helmet, but the floorboard area is almost fully occupied by the battery pack and on top of it the charging port. The battery cannot be removed and thus it is unswappable. The e-scooter sits on a new aluminium split frame that does its job so well and you can’t help but notice that it is capable of withstanding more than 11 kW of peak power produced.

Ride Quality & Handling:

We were only given a single lap around the plant premises in Hosur and two laps on the track and thus the overall understanding was certainly limited. As it is endorsed as a performance scooter, the ride quality is on the stiffer side which bodes well for short city commutes. The long wheelbase is enabled by the mechanical packaging with an offset side-mounted rear monoshock and telescopic front forks doing the suspension duties.

The suspension has been well-calibrated to offer a sporty ride and the front end feels light enough to inspire confidence to push more through the corners. The impressive overall fit and finish (best in segment) are complemented by a clever ram intake that feeds air to cool the 4.4 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor (3.8 kW usable) and channel air efficiently around the bodywork for aero benefits.

Largest Infotainment System On A Scooter:

One of the major highlights of the TVS X is its 10.2-inch touchscreen – tiltable up to 35 degrees. It is the most advanced instrument cluster on any electric scooter currently on sale and simply put, an integrated smartphone that can stream (internet browsing, YouTube shorts and reels), navigate (turn-by-turn), make calls, show alerts, and much more. The vital vehicle info as well as TPMS is displayed and the widgets are customisable.

More Tech & Brakes:

Besides the largest infotainment screen on any production scooter, the loaded features list of the X also comprises keyless ignition, an anti-theft alarm, different levels of regeneration, adjustable levers, cruise control with a dedicated button, and upmarket switchgear. The front and rear disc brakes are assisted by a single-channel ABS system and they can get squeaky sometimes but enable good stopping power and the scooter is flickable without much effort.

Ride Modes, Top Speed & Range:

There are three different ride modes available (Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic), and the Xonic is easily the one you want to use for spirited riding and there isn’t much difference between the other two. I managed to hit 109 kmph (claimed 105 kmph) top speed on the front stretch of TVS’ test track but if I had more runs, I could have easily done above 112 kmph. While doing so and pushing, the e-scooter did revert back to the Xtealth mode and then standby twice as I only had a single clear run on full throttle.

The TVS X is capable of 3 kW fast charging and can replenish back to 50 per cent in just half an hour while the regular home 950 W portable socket does zero to 80 per cent in around three hours and 40 minutes. The X can do 0-40 kmph in under 2.6 seconds and 0-60 kmph in less than 4.5 seconds. It has a claimed riding range of 140 km on a single charge and in real-world conditions, we can expect around 120 km.

Conclusion:

If you are looking for a VFM electric scooter, TVS iQube is a far better deal and it also offers a comfortable ride and is more practical. The TVS X excels on the technology side of affairs but for its hefty price tag, I wish it had a better range and more performance as most of its competitors can pretty much do what the X is capable of at a lower price point. The X appeals to youngsters wanting a premium offering and boasting about being tech-savvy.