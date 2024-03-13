TVS Trademarks XL EV and E-XL Names – Upcoming Electric XL 100?

As per the latest name trademark registered by TVS in India, the electric version of the XL 100 moped is in the works

TVS is currently working on the electric version of the popular XL 100 moped. Earlier, the patent design images of the electric two-wheeler came to light, confirming its development for the Indian market. In the latest update, the Indian bike manufacturer has filed trademarks for two names i.e.

TVS E-XL and TVS XL-EV, thereby confirming the launch of an all-electric version of the XL 100 in the domestic market. Expanding its EV range in the country, TVS is aiming to capitalize on the success of its iQube range. Talking about the XL 100, the moped has been in the market for a very long time and is currently the only petrol-powered moped in the Indian market.

In its current guise, the XL 100 is priced in the range of Rs. 44,999 to Rs. 59,695 (ex-showroom). One of the longest-selling models in the company’s portfolio, the moped enjoys respectable sales figures. Currently, the XL 100 is targeted at commercial usage and the same is expected to follow with its electric version, however, nothing can be ascertained as of now.

An extremely competitive price point and lower running costs are its major advantages. While the details about the electric XL 100 are scarce at the moment, we can expect to get more information in the coming months. The electric moped will likely bear one of the two names trademarked by the Hosur-based company.

Talking about the pricing, it will likely be more expensive than its ICE counterpart, however, the XL 100 EV will be one of the most affordable electric two-wheelers in the domestic market. In terms of market positioning, the electric version of the TVS XL 100 will be more feasible for commercial use, particularly for food delivery services and last-mile connectivity solutions.

Lower running costs, a practical design and an extremely affordable sticker cost will be its major USPs. In India, the recently launched Kinetic E Luna is the only electric moped on sale which is priced in the range of Rs. 64,990 to Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom).