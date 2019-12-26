TVS is expected to launch a slew of new products in 2020 as Creon electric scooter could be on the cards as well to take on Bajaj Chetak EV

By the end of November 2019, TVS Motor Company introduced the BSVI compliant Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V in the Indian market. The first BSVI TVS model had been the Jupiter Classic as it gained ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology with a price tag of Rs. 67,911 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Just as other two-wheeler manufacturers, TVS will be expanding its BSVI portfolio before the March 21, 2020 deadline ad Ntorq, Radeon and other models will be updated. Besides them, the homegrown brand is expected to launch these five new products in 2020:

1. 2020 TVS Apache RR310

Having already been spied undisguised, the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. The flagship supersport has received a number of updates including new graphics and two-tone matte grey and black paint scheme with red highlights. The redesigned instrument console gets a bigger vertical layout with a bright TFT coloured screen. Moreover, the switchgear on the left-hand-side comes with joystick-like controls and there is a more premium piano black finish overall.

The existing 312.2 cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque developed at 7,700 rpm will be carried forward with a possible slight drop in performance due to the engine upgrades involved. It is connected to a six-speed transmission. Like the smaller BSVI Apaches, the RR310 will likely feature the new-gen RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel Injection) tech.

2. 2020 TVS Jupiter 110

The BSVI TVS Jupiter Classic takes power from the same 110 cc single-cylinder engine kicking out 7.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a CVT transmission. The engine will be introduced onto the regular variants of the top-selling scooter as well alongside notable cosmetic revisions.

It could also get TVS’ patented Econometer with Eco and Power modes. The powertrain is claimed to deliver improved fuel efficiency in Eco mode along with other driveability and performance benefits from the ET-Fi technology.

3. TVS Jupiter 125 (Access 125 Rival) Expected

The 125 cc premium scooter segment has seen increased takers in recent years and thus manufacturers have jumped on to the scene. TVS’ Ntorq 125 is posting good sales numbers since its market debut and the brand could strengthen its 125 cc range with a new Jupiter 125. It could use the same engine as the upcoming BSVI Ntorq and take on the best-selling Suzuki Access 125, recently launched Yamaha Fascino 125, Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125, etc.

4. TVS Zeppelin

TVS Motor Company was recently reported to be working on two motorcycles based on the Zeppelin concept revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo. The production version could be launched sometime next year and both the motorcycles may use a new BSVI-compliant 220 cc single-cylinder engine with possible liquid-cooling and fuel injection technologies.

The regular Zeppelin is believed to rival Bajaj Avenger range while a hybrid variant utilising an integrated starter generator with higher fuel economy may also be on the cards. It must be noted that the Zeppelin concept had a 1,200 W regenerative assist motor and a 48 V Li-ion battery under its skin.

5. TVS Creon EV

The Creon, iQube, and Entorq 210 were the innovative concepts TVS brought to the biennial Auto Expo in the last four editions and we could see a production version of the Creon during the course of next year as TVS is not participating in the event.

The concept was claimed to do 0-60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds with 80 km riding range on a single charge. It can be charged back from zero to 80 per cent in less than 60 minutes. It could be pitted against the soon-launching Bajaj Chetak Electric.