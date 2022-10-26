TVS Sep 2022 Sales Analysis – Apache, Raider, Ntorq, Jupiter, iQube

TVS posted 2,83,878 unit sales in the month of September 2022 as against 2,44,084 units with a YoY growth of 16.3 per cent

TVS Motor Company recorded a domestic tally of 2,83,878 unit sales in the month of September 2022 as against 2,44,084 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 16.3 per cent. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer finished thirds in the overall sales charts with a market share of 16.36 per cent.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2021, TVS gained a market share of 0.49 per cent. The Jupiter scooter range garnered a total of 82,394 units against 56,339 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive growth of 46 per cent. The XL100 finished in the second position with 47,613 unit sales.

In comparison to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 61,664 units, a YoY volume decline of 23 per cent was noted. The TVS Apache series was the third most sold TVS two-wheeler in the country as 42,954 units were registered against 40,661 units in September 2021 with a YoY positive volume increase of 6 per cent.

TVS Models September 2022 Sales September 2021 Sales 1. TVS Jupiter (46%) 82,394 56,339 2. TVS XL100 (-23%) 47,613 61,664 3. TVS Apache (6%) 42,954 40,661 4. TVS Ntorq (7%) 31,497 29,452 5. TVS Raider (208%) 21,766 7,057 6. TVS Radeon (11%) 14,726 13,296 7. TVS Sport (-4%) 14,057 14,650 8. TVS Pep+ (31%) 9,518 7,259 9. TVS Star City (-9%) 7,947 8,766 10. TVS Zest (54%) 5,913 3,837 11. TVS iQube (543%) 4,923 766 12. TVS Apache RR310 (69%) 570 337

The TVS Ntorq 125 slotted in at fourth with a total of 31,497 units against 29,452 units with a YoY growth of 7 per cent. The Raider 125 has been well received amongst customers as well and last month, the sporty commuter posted a total of 21,766 units against 7,057 units in September 2021 with a YoY surge of 208 per cent.

The TVS Radeon posted 14,726 units against 13,296 units with a YoY growth of 11 per cent while the Sport managed a total of 14,057 units last month against 14,650 units with a YoY drop of 4 per cent. The Pep+ finished in the eighth position with 9,518 units against 7,259 units in September 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 31 per cent.

The Star City ended up ninth ahead of Zest, iQube and the flagship Apache RR310. The Zest finished in the tenth position with 5,913 units against 3,837 units with a YoY growth of 54 per cent. The iQube endured the highest YoY growth as 4,923 units were recorded against 766 units with a surge of 543 per cent.