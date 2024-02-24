TVS Sales Analysis January 2024 – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq

TVS Motors is doing pretty well and has entered 2024 with strong performance seen across both the motorcycles as well as the scooters lineup

All in all, TVS Motors sold a total of 2,68,143 units in January 2024, which is a significant 26.20 per cent YoY increase compared to 2,12,471 units sold in January 2023. The difference in total volume itself is an increase of 55,672 units.

You can see that the scooter segment has shown immense growth with the Jupiter taking the lead in the entire TVS lineup. It managed to sell a total of 74,225 units in January 2024 which is a 36.23 percent YoY growth over 54,484 units sold in January 2023. When compared to the other scooters, Jupiter was the 2nd best-selling scooter in the country, right behind Activa but significantly ahead of Suzuki Access and Ola S1.

Next on the list is the TVS Raider 125 motorcycle which has seen an increase in demand with 43,331 units sold last month, and it is a staggering 86.51 percent YoY growth compared to just 23,233 units sold same time last year.

TVS Models (YoY) January 2024 Sales January 2023 Sales Jupiter (36.23%) 74,225 54,484 Raider (86.51%) 43,331 23,233 XL (14.47%) 42,036 36,723 Apache (8.37%) 31,222 28,811 Ntorq (11.76%) 27,227 24,362 iQube (27.88%) 15,562 12,169 Radeon (32.93%) 11,916 8,964 Sport (-4.70%) 10,229 10,733 Zest (58.89%) 7,560 4,758 Star City (-34.78%) 2,089 3,203 Ronin 2,049 0 Apache RR310 (54.89%) 697 450 Pep + 0 4,581 Total 2,68,143 2,12,471

Third on the list is the TVS XL, with a total number of 42,036 units sold in January 2024, a 14.47 per cent growth from 36,723 units in January 2023. Coming at fourth is the TVS Apache series which sold 31,222 units last month. With respect to other motorcycles, it came 7th on the list of top 10 motorcycles overtaking Hero Passion and RE Classic as well.

TVS’ sporty scooter, the Ntorq sales grew 11.76 per cent YoY to 27,227 units. The electric scooter from the Hosur-based manufacturer iQube has seen a 27.88 per cent increase in sales bringing it to 15,562 units in January 2024. TVS iQube also featured at No. 2 on the list of electric two-wheeler sales last month.

There were 11,916 units of the Radeon sold last month relating to a 32.93 percent YoY growth while sales of Sport dipped 4.70 percent YoY to 10,229 units. While TVS Zest has posted a 58.89 per cent YoY growth to 7,560 units in January 2024, sales of the Star City dipped by 34.78 per cent to 2,089 units. The list also included the relatively new Ronin with 2,049 units sold along with 697 units of the performance motorcycle Apache RR 310.