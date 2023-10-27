TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched In India At Rs. 1.72 Lakh

TVS Ronin Special Edition gets visual enhancements and is available in a new colour scheme; no mechanical changes have been made

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the special edition of the Ronin in the domestic market with an aim to garner more customers during this festive season. Compared to the regular variant, the TVS Ronin Special Edition gets a host of enhancements and is priced at Rs. 1,72,700 (ex-showroom) – close to Rs. 3,000 more than the top-spec TD variant.

The TVS Ronin Special Edition has been made available in a Nimbus Grey colour scheme. The retro-modern roadster made its market debut in July 2022 and it has been well received by customers. The Special Edition gains new body graphics compared to the existing TD range as the triple tone shade with grey as the primary colour and white as the secondary with a contrast red stripe.

The red shade can be seen on the fuel tank, alloy wheel rims and side panels. The motorcycle features R logo pattern and the wheel rim boasts TVS Ronin branding. The lower portion of the TVS Ronin Special Edition is done up in black colour while the headlamp bezel also boasts a dark finish. It also gets accessories including a small flyscreen and a bespoke EFI cover along with a USB charging port.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “As a passionate motorcyclist, there’s no telling where your ride will take you or what unexpected experiences you’ll encounter along the way – that’s where the TVS RONIN comes in with its modern-retro build and loaded features. TVS RONIN was launched last year as the first premium lifestyle segment motorcycle from the house of TVS Motor.”

With no mechanical changes, the TVS Ronin Special Edition derives power from a 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and a slip/assist clutch comes as standard.

The motorcycle is suspended on 41 mm upside-down front forks and a seven-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes with a single-channel ABS system.