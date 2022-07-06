TVS Ronin Scrambler To Launch In India Today – What To Expect?

TVS Ronin scrambler will more likely be equipped with a new 223 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine with modern-retro styling elements

TVS Motor Company will today launch the Ronin in the domestic market officially and its teaser campaign has been running for quite a while now keeping us intrigued. The leaked images of the Ronin scrambler do give us a number of details of the motorcycle but TVS’ jumble word teaser gave away three names Ronin, Zeppelin and Retron – meaning that there could be more than one motorcycle waiting in the pipeline.

Speculations surrounding the production-spec Zeppelin cruiser have been rife ever since the Zeppelin R name was trademarked in India as well but it could only be the Ronin that is coming up, at least for now. The TVS Ronin scrambler is an all-new motorcycle and it will step into the segment which has yet to be widely explored by two-wheeler manufacturers in India.

The leaked pictures of the TVS Ronin show the existence of a round-shaped headlight cluster with chrome casing, floating digital instrument console, single-piece seat, 3D TVS logo, two-tone body colour, circular rearview mirrors, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, side slung exhaust unit with a black heat shield and silver-finished tip, and so on.

Other highlights are LED lighting system for the headlight, taillight and turn signals, muscular rear fender, machined alloy wheels, tubular grab handle, blackened engine area, upright handlebar positioning, centrally positioned footpegs and engine sump guard. The TVS Ronin is suspended on upside-down front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear.

The console will be equipped with Bluetooth connectivity likely boasting call alerts and navigation. Expect the pricing to hover around Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom) as it could be slotted above the existing Apache RTR series and the performance could be derived from a new 223 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine.

It will reportedly generate a maximum power output of around 20 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque and for braking duties, a single disc at the front and a single disc at the rear will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It won’t have any direct rivals in India as it will be positioned well below the Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler.