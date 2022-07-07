TVS Ronin Neo Retro Bike Detailed Walkaround Video With All Six Colours

TVS Ronin is powered by a new 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled four-valve SOHC engine producing 20.4 PS and 19.93 Nm

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of an all-new motorcycle yesterday. Stepping into a new segment, TVS has brought in the Ronin and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1.49 lakh for the Magma Red and Lightning Black single-tone single-channel ABS models, Rs. 1.56 lakh for the Delta Blue and Stargaze Black dual-tone colours equipped with a single-channel ABS and Rs. 1.68 lakh and Rs. 1.70 lakh respectively for Galactic Grey and Dawn Orange tri colour tones with dual-channel ABS (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Ronin is a neo-retro styled cruiser motorcycle with shades of a scrambler and is aggressively priced considering the equipment level it boasts. In addition, it does not have a direct rival in the domestic market as the Yezdi Scrambler, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Honda CB350 RS are positioned above the Ronin while the Yamaha YZ-X is slotted below it.

The TVS Ronin is based on a new platform (twin cradle split synchro as in Apache range) and is equipped with a new 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC four-valve engine with 66×66 mm (BorexStroke). The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 20.4 PS at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,750 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The motorcycle tips the weight scale at 160 kilograms and is claimed to have a top speed of 120 kmph. The Hosur-based manufacturer also introduced a new line of apparel with the Ronin and it can be personalised based on customer’s requirements and can be configured as well courtesy of the Styling Kit, Urban Kit, Tour Kit and Personalised Kit.

The Ronin measures a length of 2040 mm, a width of 805 mm, and has a height of 1170 mm with a wheelbase length of 1357 mm and the fuel tank capacity stands at 14 litres. The motorcycle has a seat height of 795 mm and the ground clearance is 181 mm.

Some of the other highlights are Urban and Rain modes, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, ride assist and voice assist functions, 41 mm Showa big piston USD forks, seven-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock, a dual-channel ABS system, an offset LCD instrumentation and so on.