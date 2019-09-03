TVS Registers 16.5% De-Growth In August 2019 As Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq Sales Down

The sales slump that has affected the entire Indian auto industry has even affected TVS, which reports heavy de-growth

TVS Motor Company has reported a sale of 290,455 vehicles in August 2019, which is a significant fall from 343,217 units sold in the corresponding month last year. With this, the popular South India-based two- and three-wheeler manufacturer has registered a de-growth of 16.5 per cent on the YoY basis.

It may be noted here that the entire Indian auto industry is going through sales slow down this year. The auto manufacturers have been reporting heavy loss in demand of their vehicles, which has led to a significantly reduced sales as compared to last year. This situation is being faced by all the leading companies, including Hero, Bajaj and TVS.

In August 2019, the total two-wheeler sales of the TVS Motor Co. stood at 275,851 units. Last year, however, the company sold 330,076 units in the month of August. In the domestic market, the company sold a total of 219,828 units last month, which is significantly lower than 275,688 units sold in the same month last year.

The lower sales are courtesy of reduced demand for even the popular products, such as the TVS Apache, Jupiter and Ntorq. IN August 2019, the company registered a total motorcycle sale of 109.393 units, which is lower than the 131,743 units sold in August 2018.

On the other hand, total scooter sales stood at 1,09,393 units in August 2019, as against 131,743 units sold in August 2018. In the domestic market, total scooter sales stood at 1,09,272 units, as compared to 1,26,676 units sold in August 2018.

While TVS Motor Co. saw a huge decline in sales in the domestic market, its exports grew by 6%. While the manufacturer exported 66,028 units in August 2018, it dispatched 69,703 units to international markets in August 2019.

The two-wheeler exports saw a 4% increase from 54,388 units in August 2018 to 56,323 units in August 2019. Sales of three-wheelers grew by 11% from 13,141 units in August last year to 14,604 units last month.