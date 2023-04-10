TVS Plans New Launches & Refreshed Products This FY – Details

In the current fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024), the homegrown manufacturer will introduce a number of new models and updated offerings

On the back of impressive sales numbers in recent months, TVS Motor Company is planning to consolidate its product portfolio by bringing in new models. In the current fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024), the homegrown manufacturer will introduce a number of new models. With even first-time buyers and youngsters wanting to own premium offerings, the market has witnessed a good surge in demand.

The Hosur-based brand is looking to expand in the market above 150 cc where the Apache and Ronin series of motorcycles are already available. The Ronin made its debut in July 2022 and it has been well-received by customers. It competes directly against Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and is based on a brand new platform and gets powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine.

The powertrain makes 20.4 PS at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. In a recent interview, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business (Premium) at TVS Motor Company, said the increase in tourism activities after the health crisis has been a helping factor in the demand surge for premium motorcycles.

He noted: “This is supporting our premiumization drive, both in India and overseas”. The premium motorcycle space has seen strong growth over the last few years. TVS currently has the Apache RR310 as its flagship motorcycle and the 310 cc range is expected to be expanded with the addition of new models in the near future.

The TVS Apache and Ronin have combined to contribute 14 per cent of the brand’s sales in the international markets and speaking of adding new models to the lineup, Sumbly confirmed new launches as well as refreshed offerings in the FY2023-24. TVS retails over ten lakh two-wheelers globally and the Apache series has played a big role in it.

It is sold in more than 60 countries and the Apache range got past the 50 lakh sales mark only recently. Speculations surrounding a naked 310 cc motorcycle have existed for long but nothing has come to fruition just yet.