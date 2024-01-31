TVS-Owned Norton Brand To Be Displayed At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, one of Norton’s bikes will be showcased; the brand was acquired by TVS in 2020

TVS Motor Company declared its acquisition of Norton Motorcycles in April 2020. The renowned British classic motorcycle manufacturer gained significant recognition in its initial years, establishing a prominent presence in the motorcycle racing community by achieving the historic feat of winning the Isle of Man TT race in 1907.

The acquisition was completed through an all-cash transaction, with TVS acquiring Norton for a total of 16 million GBP. Through one of its overseas subsidiaries, TVS successfully acquired specific assets of Norton Motorcycles. This marked a prolific addition to the history of the Hosur based brand. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, one of Norton’s bikes will be showcased.

Scheduled to commence on February 1st, 2024, in New Delhi, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 has all the bells and whistles to be a significant platform for showcasing the advancements and achievements of the Indian automotive industry. While the details of the Norton motorcycle that will be on display remain scarce, it is worth noting that the company revealed the V4SV exotic superbike midway through 2022.

The British brand aims to develop an electric motorcycle that embodies its distinctive design philosophy. This e-motorcycle is set to deliver race-level performance, agile handling, and an impressive touring range. The brand’s transition to electrification is a pivotal component of its ten-year product strategy.

This commitment aligns with its broader goal of contributing to the United Kingdom’s mission for a net-zero automotive future. Norton has enlisted the expertise of Delta Cosworth, an electric powertrain division of the renowned engine constructor, to collaborate on the creation of the e-motorcycle. With support from government funding, Norton is not undertaking this venture alone.

Additionally, the University of Warwick is contributing to the project by providing expertise in modelling, toolchain development, and battery technology. This collaboration builds upon their previous partnership in the development of a TT Zero race machine. Over the span of two and a half years, the Zero Emission Norton project aims to generate employment opportunities in research and development as well as production in the Midlands.