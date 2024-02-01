TVS-Owned Norton Brand Displays V4CR Cafe Racer With 185 Bhp

Norton V4CR cafe racer is the second model to feature the in-house developed 1,200 cc liquid-cooled 72-degree V4 engine

TVS Motor Company owned Norton Motorcycles has showcased the exotic V4CR at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi. The British manufacturer claims that it has implemented everything learned from the V4SV project onto the V4CR and thus it will have brilliant handling characteristics and precise power delivery. The cafe racer has a bespoke styling typical to the classic Nortons.

The V4CR uses the same chassis as the V4SV but the stripped-down appearance shows more of the handmade aluminium frame and titanium exhaust. Other highlights are the exposed air inlets at the front, contrast orange finish to the single-piece seat, V4CR graphics on the side panel, five-spoke black-finished alloy wheels, beefy upside-down front forks, an upswept handmade exhaust system that extends behind the bodywork, monoshock rear suspension, combined with the short body and a compact tail section.

The braking duties are handled by twin ventilated front discs and a single disc at the back sourced from Brembo, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The cafe racer handlebar and rear set footpegs ensure a committed riding position and the round-shaped LED headlamp as well as a muscular fuel tank adds a retro touch. The V4CR is the second Norton to feature the in-house developed 1,200 cc liquid-cooled 72-degree V4 engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 185 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. In a typical Norton fashion, each CR is built by hand at the UK-based brand’s production facility in Solihull. It boasts flowing lines, the distinctive forward angle of the engine and the signature hourglass silhouette the Nortons are renowned for.

The suspension system is sourced from Öhlins and it is adjustable at the front and rear. The equipment list also comprises lean-angle sensitive traction control and three engine modes (wet, road and sport) and solid aerospace grade aluminium billet-machine yokes. The prototype in the pictures features the Manx Platinum option with platinum bodywork complemented by carbon panels while the matte black OZ Piega wheels are made of forged aluminium.

The customers in the United Kingdom also get the option of the carbon edition V4CR, which is equipped with an exposed carbon fibre bodywork, a black seat and carbon fibre BST Rapidtek wheels.