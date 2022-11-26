TVS October 2022 Sales Analysis – Apache, Ntorq, Jupiter, Raider, Sport

TVS beat its arch rival Bajaj Auto to finish third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in October 2022

TVS Motor Company garnered a domestic tally of 2,75,934 unit sales in the month of October 2022 as against 2,58,777 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 6.6 per cent. The Hosur-based manufacturer beat its arch rival Bajaj Auto to finish third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings.

The brand posted a market share of 17.49 per cent as against 16.67 per cent in October 2021 with a YoY gain of 0.82 per cent. The Jupiter scooter recorded a total of 77,042 units last month as against 72,161 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY positive volume increase of 7 per cent in India.

The XL100 registered a total of 44,638 unit sales last month as against 55,356 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 19 per cent. The highly popular Apache series posted 40,988 units as against 39,799 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. The Ntorq 125 finished in the fourth position with 31,049 units.

TVS Models October 2022 Sales October 2021 Sales 1. TVS Jupiter (7%) 77,042 72,161 2. TVS XL100 (-19%) 44,638 55,356 3. TVS Apache (3%) 40,988 39,799 4. TVS Ntorq (21%) 31,049 25,693 5. TVS Raider (129%) 24,153 10,553 6. TVS Sport (-8%) 18,126 19,730 7. TVS Radeon (-8%) 14,279 15,596 8. TVS iQube (1951%) 8,013 395 9. TVS Star City (-15%) 7,488 8,766 10. TVS Zest (53%) 4,936 3,216 11. TVS Pep+ (-32%) 4,766 7,015 12. TVS Apache RR310 (-26%) 366 497

This when compared to the same period last year with 25,693 units, a YoY growth of 21 per cent was noted. The Raider 125 entry-level sporty commuter recorded a total of 24,153 unit sales last month as against 10,553 units with a YoY surge of 129 per cent. Following the Raider in the sixth position was the Sport commuter motorcycle.

It managed a total of 18,126 units in October 2022 as against 19,730 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 8 per cent. The Radeon slotted in at seventh with 14,279 units as against 15,596 units in October 2021 with a YoY sales drop of 8 per cent while the iQube electric scooter recorded a massive growth of 1951 per cent.

The iQube had its range expanded only a few months ago and it posted 8,013 units as against 395 units. The Star City finished in the ninth position ahead of Zest, Pep+ and the flagship Apache RR310.