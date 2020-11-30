TVS October 2020 Sales Analysis – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Radeon, XL100

TVS posted a total of 3,01,380 units in October 2020 as against 2,52,684 units during the same period last year with 19.3 per cent growth

TVS Motor Company finished third in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings in the month of October 2020 with a total of 3,01,380 units as against 2,52,684 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales growth of 19.3 per cent. It held on to a market share of 14.67 per cent with 0.29 per cent increase compared to October 2019.

The Hosur-based brand ended up ahead of Bajaj Auto, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Piaggio. As has been the case, the XL100 was the most sold two-wheeler from TVS last month with a cumulative domestic tally of 80,268 units as against 60.174 units in October 2019 with 33 per cent volume growth.

The Jupiter finished close behind in second with 74,159 units as against 74,560 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with nearly flat growth. The Apache series garnered 40,943 units in October 2020 as against 34,059 units with 20 per cent sales jump and the Ntorq 125 scooter had another strong showing last month.

TVS Models (+/-%) October 2020 October 2019 1. XL100 (33%) 80,268 60,174 2. Apache (20%) 40,943 34,059 3. Jupiter (-1%) 74,159 74,560 4. Ntorq (32%) 31,524 23,842 5. Radeon (17%) 20,204 17,265 6. Sport (49%) 22,217 14,960 7. Star City (79%) 14,947 8,331 8. Zest (-20%) 5,336 6,680 9. Pep+ (40%) 11,254 8,027 10. RR 310 (123%) 496 222 11. iQube 32 0

It posted 31,524 units as against 23,842 units with 32 per cent volume increase. The Sport commuter, on the other hand, had another good outing with 22,217 units last month as against 14,960 units during the same month in 2019 with 49 per cent sales increase. The Radeon endured 20,204 units as against 17,265 units with 17 per cent growth.

The long-serving Star City recorded 14,947 units as against 8,331 units in October 2019 with a massive 79 per cent increase. Another long-running two-wheeler, the Pep+, registered 11,254 units as against 8,027 units with 40 per cent YoY increase. The flagship RR310 motorcycle endured 123 per cent growth with 496 units.

The iQube electric scooter found 32 takers in October 2020. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gained adjustable front Showa suspension and three riding modes a few weeks ago and the company will more likely launch another 310 cc motorcycle next year.

The TVS Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (A.R.I.V.E) app had also been revealed a few days ago. It enables an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology for TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.