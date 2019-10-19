TVS Ntorq Race Edition Showcased At 2019 MotoSoul

The Ntorq Race Edition gets few cosmetic changes and a new LED headlamp with integrated LED DRL lamps

TVS Motors showcased the Ntorq Race Edition alongside a few other of their popular models at the 2019 Moto Soul event, organized especially for the performance motorcycle enthusiasts. The event is scheduled from 18th to 19th October in Vagator, Goa.

TVS launched the Ntorq 125 Race Edition recently in the country and it features a new LED headlamp setup that replaced the stock halogen headlamp unit of the standard Ntorq scooter. The LED headlamp unit in particular, also gets an integrated LED daytime running lamps (DRL) as well.

The Ntorq Race Edition in particular also features a segment-first hazard lamp and some exclusive body graphics. It also gets a unique three-toned colour combination. The body panels have been finished in red, black and silver while it also features a chequered style decal flag positioned on the front apron and side body panels.

Besides the new LED headlamp, colour and graphics there are no other mechanical changes made to the scooter. The Ntorq race Edition is still powered by the same 124.79cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled, SOHC, BS-IV compliant engine that powers the standard Ntorq.

The unit produces about 9.25 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Ntorq Race Edition also gets TVS Motor Company’s Bluetooth connectivity feature. The Smartxonnect allows the rider to pair their smartphone with a dedicated app that displays calls, messages and other notifications on the Ntorq’s digital instrument cluster.

The Ntorq Race Edition uses a telescopic suspension setup at the front and gas-filled hydraulic type, coil spring shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

TVS Motors is now available with a total of eight colour options including three metallic and five matte finish options. The TVS Race Edition is priced at Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom) which makes it almost Rs 3,000 more expensive than the disc brake-equipped model. The TVS Ntorq Race Edition rivals directly against the Aprilia SR 125, which is priced at Rs 74,027 (ex-showroom).