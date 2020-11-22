TVS Ntorq Posted Best Ever Monthly Sales In October, Up By 32%

TVS currently retails the Ntorq at a starting price of Rs 68,885, which goes up to Rs 77,865 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Super Squad Edition

TVS Motor Company is currently one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market, and the homegrown company continues to outperform a host of other international brands in terms of sales, month in, month out. While TVS retails a range of scooters, the flagship Ntorq continues to gain popularity by the day.

In the month of October 2020, the TVS Ntorq posted its best ever monthly sales numbers with over 31,000 units sold of the scooter in the said period. This means that the Ntorq’s sales consisted of more than 10 per cent of the total two-wheelers TVS managed to sell in the country last month, i.e. 3,01,380.

As compared to the same month last year, TVS managed to sell around 7,000 additional units of the Ntorq scooter in the country, since it recorded a sale of 23,842 units in October last year. In order to boost sales numbers of the said scooter during this festive period, TVS had also recently introduced Ntorq Avengers Edition scooters which are offered with range of different liveries commemorating action superheroes from Marvel like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther.

Powering the Ntorq is a 124.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that belts out 9.38 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front, and a gas-charged monoshock system at the back. The braking setup consists of a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum up front, and a standard 130 mm drum brake at the rear, coupled with Combined Braking System (CBS).

As of now, TVS retails the Ntorq in four different variants. The entry-level drum brake trim is priced at Rs 68,885, while the disc brake trim costs Rs 72,885. The Ntorq 125 Race Edition will set you back by Rs 75,365, while the limited edition Super Squad (Marvel) Edition is currently priced at Rs 77,865 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The 125 cc scooter continues to rival the likes of Hero Maestro Edge 125 as well as the Honda Activa 125.