TVS Ntorq No Cost EMI Scheme Announced; Tomorrow Last Date To Avail

TVS Ntorq no cost EMI scheme comes with the option of three and six months loan tenures in India

TVS Motor Company has announced a no-cost EMI scheme for its popular Ntorq 125 scooter in the domestic market. Toe get benefitted, buyers will have to do an online transaction using their credit card and the scheme has an option of three and six months loan tenures. The no-cost EMI scheme closes tomorrow and if you are interested can contact your nearest authorised dealerships.

Currently, TVS sells the Ntorq 125 in a total of four variants namely Drum, Disc, Race Edition and Super Squad Edition with prices ranging between Rs. 71,095 and Rs. 81,075 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). It derives power from a 124.8 cc three-value single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 9.4 horsepower at 7,000 rpm.

It kicks out a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm and is paired with a CVT-i automatic transmission. Last month, TVS stated that the sales of the Ntorq 125 had crossed one lakh units in the global markets. It is retailed in 19 countries in South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The Ntorq was introduced back in 2018 as the country’s first Bluetooth-enabled scooter. The 125 cc scooter measures a length of 1,861 mm, a width of 710 mm and stands 1,164 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,285 mm and 155 mm ground clearance. It is offered in colour schemes such as Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue along with the Race Edition in Red/Black and Yellow/Black combo.

Some of the key features in the TVS Ntorq 125 are LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, fully-digital instrument cluster with navigation assist, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, and multi-ride statistic modes: Street and Sport.

In May 2021, TVS sold a total of 1,66,889 units against 58,906 units during the same month in 2020. The total two-wheeler sales were registered at 1,54,416 units as against 56,218 units. The motorcycle volumes stood at 1,25,188 units and the scooter at 19,627 units. The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 52,084 units as against 41,067 units in May 2020.