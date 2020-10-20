TVS NTorq Marvel ‘Super Squad’ Edition Launched – Iron Man To Captain America

The TVS NTorq 125 puts up against the likes of the Hero Maestro 125, Aprilia Storm 125, Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 as well as the Honda Grazia

Keeping in mind the ongoing festive season, manufacturers are trying to boost sales by introducing new lucrative deals as well as new special edition models in order to attract more and more buyers, since they know it is considered auspicious to purchase a vehicle during the festive season. One such manufacturer is TVS, which has teamed up with Marvel to introduce a new special variant for the NTorq.

The TVS NTorq Avengers Edition scooter comes with a range of different liveries commemorating action superheroes from Marvel like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther. Officially known as the ‘Super Squad Edition’, the special variants sport Avenger branding at strategic locations like on the front apron as well as the side panels.

Talking about the special edition versions, the Iron Man edition gets a matte red finish with golden accents, which mimics the superhero’s flying suit. The Captain America livery features a blue paint scheme, and has the depiction of Captain America’s Shield on the side panels of the front apron. It also gets white and red accents. On the other hand, the Black Panther edition gets a black paint scheme with purple livery.

The TVS NTorq Marvel Super Squad edition variants are based on the top-end Race Edition variant of the scooter, which comes equipped with LED headlamps, 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fully digital instrument cluster, split grab rails, USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity etc as standard.

Powering the NTorq Super Squad is the same 124.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine as the regular scooter, that belts out 9.38 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The standard NTorq 125 has been priced from Rs 68,385 onwards, while the top-end Race Edition retails at Rs 74,865. However, being a special limited-edition variant, TVS has decided to price the NTorq Marvel Super Squad Edition from Rs 77,865 (all prices, ex-showroom).