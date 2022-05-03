TVS Ntorq 125 XT Walkaround Video – Check Out The New TFT Screen

Here’s a walkaround video of the newly-introduced TVS Ntorq 125 XT, showcasing in detail the new twin-screen digital instrument cluster

TVS Ntorq 125 XT was recently launched in the Indian market, at a price of Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Although extremely expensive, this new variant of the TVS scooter has some unique equipment and features on offer, which put it significantly ahead of the competition in terms of technology.

Here, we take a closer look at the new Ntorq 125 XT, courtesy of Atharva Dhuri. The video posted by him gives us a detailed walkaround of the new scooter. Starting with the looks, the design and body panels are the same as other variants of Ntorq 125. That said, the ‘XT’ variant is available in a bespoke ‘Neon’ dual-tone paint job, with unique body graphics and some gloss black highlights.

The ‘XT’ variant gets an LED headlight with an LED DRL, along with an LED taillight. The turn indicators (halogen bulbs) are integrated into the headlamp cowl, and a hazard light switch is also available. The single-piece seat and wide floorboard ensure that the rider’s comfort is good too. The pillion gets split grab handles and easy-to-fold footpegs.

The biggest change is the new instrument console, which consists of two screens – one TFT and one LCD. The TFT screen displays the race stats – lap timer, top speed recorder, acceleration timer – and it can even show social media notifications, food delivery tracking, live match notifications, AQI, etc., using the SmartXonnect connected tech.

Also, the scooter can now use over 60 voice commands, thanks to the new SmartXtalk system. The voice command switch is integrated into the starter button and can be accessed by long-pressing it. There’s a USB charging port in the underseat storage area, which is another practical touch.

The scooter continues to get an external fuel filler, which is quite a practical feature. Powering TVS Ntorq 125 XT is a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine, with 9.3 PS and 10.5 Nm on tap mated to a CVT. It comes with an idle start-stop system and a silent starter motor, with no kick-starter on offer.