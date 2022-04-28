TVS Ntorq 125 XT Teased – New Variant Launching Soon

TVS Ntorq 125 will get a new ‘XT’ variant in its range soon, and a teaser image for the same has been released online

TVS Ntorq 125 is one of the most feature-loaded 125cc scooters on sale in the Indian market. It also offers good performance, especially compared to rivals, making it a great choice for enthusiasts. Now, the manufacturer seems to be planning to add a new variant to the Ntorq range, as revealed by a new teaser.

The new variant is expected to be christened ‘XT’, as hinted in the teaser image. The scooter is already available in multiple variants – standard drum brake, standard disc brake, Race Edition, Super Squad Edition, and Race XP Edition. We cannot confirm where this new variant would be positioned in this range, but it seems likely that it will be the new top-spec variant.

We expect TVS Ntorq 125 XT to come with unique paint options and graphics, but we don’t expect any changes to the body. There won’t be any changes to the underpinnings and cycle parts either; the scooter will continue to get telescopic front forks and a side-mounted monoshock, with 12-inch alloy wheels (with tubeless tyres) on both ends.

We expect Ntorq 125 XT to get the fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity. It will get SmartXonnect connected system, which offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, caller ID, last parked location, ride report, etc. Apart from that, LED headlight and brakelight, kill switch pass light switch, USB charging port, an external fuel filler, etc., will also be offered.

TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 124.8cc engine, available in two states of tune. On the race XP variant, this motor generates 9.38 PS and 10.5 Nm, while on the other variants, this powerplant is good for 10.2 PS and 10.8 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT on all variants.

We’re not sure what the power output of the new ‘XT’ variant will be. TVS Ntorq 125 is currently priced from Rs. 77,106 To Rs. 89,211 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect a price revision after the launch of the new variant.