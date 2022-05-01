TVS Ntorq 125 XT Starts Reaching Showrooms; Launch Soon

TVS Ntorq 125 XT gets graphical updates and an all-new instrument cluster with a coloured screen on the left side; no mechanical changes expected

TVS Motor Company has been enduring tremendous success with the Ntorq 125 scooter. It was first launched in February 2018 and it quickly emerged as one of the top-selling scooters for the brand. With the 125 cc scooter space gaining popularity, TVS expanded the Ntorq 125’s range with the addition of the Race Edition variant, Super Squad Editions and more recently the Race XP.

The Hosur-based manufacturer teased the new Ntorq 125 XT recently and it has already started reaching showrooms as evident from the images you see here. The Ntorq 125 is currently priced between Rs. 77,106 and Rs. 93,000 approximately (ex-showroom), and is sold in Standard, Race, Super Squad and Race XP variants in the domestic market.

We do not expect any major mechanical changes to accompany the new variant but new features could be added to spice things up, especially following the launch of the Suzuki Avenis 125 a few months ago, one of Ntorq 125’s direct rivals. The images show the presence of new body graphics but the headlamp, tail lamp, body panels and integrated turn signals’ design remain unaltered.

The TVS Ntorq 125 XT could sit at the top of the range, just above the Ntorq 125 Race XP. It could be made available with multiple new colour choices and the matte grey shade you see here gets lime green highlights. In addition, you could also see a set of newly designed alloy wheels while the fully-digital instrument console is brand new with a split-type design.

On the left side, you could see a colour display while the right side screen is of LCD as the entire unit looks far better than the one seen in the regular variant. It shows bold graphics for speed, fuel bar graph, warning lights, lap timer, etc. As for the performance, the Ntorq uses a 124 cc single-cylinder engine producing 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm.

The more powerful Race XP variant kicks out 10 bhp and 10.8 Nm and is paired with a CVT. The equipment list also has telescopic front forks, a single spring at the back, front disc brake, rear drum, and so on.