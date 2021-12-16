TVS Ntorq 125 Spider Man & Thor Marvel Editions Launched In India

TVS Ntorq 125 Spider-Man and Thor Marvel editions join the SuperSquad series comprising Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America inspired editions

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the Ntorq 125 Marvel Spider-Man and Thor editions and they follow the trio of superhero inspired models introduced previously under the SuperSquad edition. The new scooters, as part of the SuperSquad Edition, accompany the similar editions launched last year inspired by Marvel Super Heroes – Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America.

The Hosur-based manufacturer has been associated with Disney India’s consumer products business for the SuperSquad edition of the Ntorq 125. The Marvel Spider-Man edition, in particular, comes right on time for the new movie No Way Home’s release and TVS says both scooter inject a multiverse of energy to the exciting lineup, embodying powerful character traits.

Both the Spider-Man and Thor are beloved superheroes for generations and speaking of the launch

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to launch two new additions inspired by the Marvel Super Heroes – Spider-Man and Thor.

These are two very popular Marvel characters with a sizeable and loyal fan following whom we aim to delight and serve with these exciting offerings. With these new introductions, we are confident to build the significant franchise that TVS NTORQ 125 has among the GenZ youth of today. We are optimistic that our customers will continue to ‘Play Smart with this launch. Play Epic’.”

The TVS Connect App of the Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition features customised user interface inspired by the legendary characters. The application opens with a silhouette of the respective character insignias and in this case, the Spider-Man logo and Thor’s hammer. In addition, every app screen is crafted with unique character trait of the selected superhero giving a complete Marvel experience according to the brand.

The Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is currently priced at Rs. 84,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 125 cc scooter is one of the popular scooters in the segment and a few months ago, a more powerful and range-topping XP variant was introduced as well. It is equipped with voice assist feature, two riding modes (Race and Street), Bluetooth connectivity and stylish body graphics.