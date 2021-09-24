TVS Ntorq 125 Registers 32% Growth In August 2021

The TVS Ntorq 125 is available in five variants that are currently retailed at a base price of Rs 72,270 going up to Rs 84,025 (both prices, ex-showroom)

The Ntorq 125 is TVS’ flagship ICE scooter in the Indian market, and the 125 cc scooter’s ever-growing popularity continues to help the Chennai-based manufacturer remain one of the leading two-wheeler makers in the country. In the month of August 2021, the TVS Ntorq 125 registered a YoY growth in sales by 32 per cent.

TVS managed to sell 26,288 units of the Ntorq 125 in the Indian market last month, as against the 19,918 units sold in the same month, last year. This also helped it become TVS’ second-highest selling scooter in the country, just behind Jupiter. Overall, the Ntorq 125 was the fifth best-selling scooter in the Indian market last month.

As of now, TVS retails the Ntorq 125 in a range of variants, including Drum, Disc, Race Edition, Super Squad Edition and the top-end Race XP version. The pricing for the scooter starts from Rs 72,270 and goes all the way up to Rs 84,025 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Powering the Ntorq 125 is a 124.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that puts out 9.38 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic fork at the front, and a gas-charged monoshock at the back. The braking setup consists of a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum up front, and a standard 130 mm drum brake at the rear, coupled with Combined Braking System (CBS).

The Ntorq 125 is one of the most feature-loaded scooters in the segment, and its equipment list consists of LED headlamp with DRL, LED tail lamp, alloy wheels, a digital speedometer, SmartXonnect connectivity with Bluetooth, navigation assist, caller ID, last parked location assist, ride stats share.

However, the top-end Race XP version also gets two riding modes – Street and Race, along with Voice Assist, making it the only ICE scooter in India to be offered with these features. The Race XP edition has a max power output of 10.2 PS at 7,000 rpm, and 10.8 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm.