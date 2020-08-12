TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Gets New Yellow Colour; Priced At Rs. 74,365

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition now gets a new yellow colour scheme as it complements the already available black shade

TVS Motor Company has the Ntorq 125 as one of its popular scooters in the domestic market and the Race Edition sits at the top of the lineup with graphical updates compared to the regular model. The homegrown manufacturer has introduced a brand new colour scheme into the mix to offer more buying options for the customers as the yellow paint scheme comes to the fore.

The 2020 TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is now offered in yellow and black shades. The Ntorq 125 often finds itself in the top ten selling scooters list courtesy of its good reception since debut in February 2018. The Race Edition has been part of the Ntorq’s range since last year. The BSVI version of the TVS Ntorq 125 is equipped with Race Tuned Fuel injection (RT-Fi) technology.

TVS says the tech helps in achieving better throttle feel and gaining economy. Some of the highlighting features in the Ntorq 125 Race Edition are LED headlight, unique LED Daytime Running Lights, hazard lamp enables through red coloured hazard switch, track-inspired chequered flag graphics, and ‘Race Edition’ emblem symbolising TVS Racing’s pedigree.

Additionally, the Ntorq 125 comes with triple-tone matte black, metallic black and metallic yellow colour theme. Both the yellow and black shades in the Ntorq 125 Race Edition are priced at Rs. 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi) each. It must be noted that the 125 cc scooter is the first Bluetooth-equipped connected scooter in the country and the smartphone app ‘TVS Connect’ helps in accessing a special racer inspired user interface.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is powered by the 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected four-stroke engine producing a maximum power output of 9.25 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a CVT. The overall sales of the Ntorq 125 stand at over 5 lakh units across the country.

The fuel tank capacity of the Ntorq is at 5.8 litres and it is suspended on telescopic front with hydraulic dampers and coil springs at the rear with hydraulic dampers. Built on under bone tubular frame, the premium scooter measures 1,861 mm long, 710 mm wide and has a height of 1,164 mm with 1,285 mm wheelbase and 155 mm ground clearance.