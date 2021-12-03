TVS’ Norton Motorcycles Reveal V4 Cafe Racer Prototype

Norton V4 Cafe Racer Prototype is one of the most powerful British cafe racers in the world as it uses the same 1,200 cc V4 engine producing 185 bhp

Norton Motorcycles has today released a statement announcing the unveiling of the V4 Cafe Racer Prototype derived from the V4SV superbike. The naked derivative is the first prototype designed, engineered and built at the new global headquarters that commenced operations recently in the UK. As you could tell from the images, the V4 Cafe Racer Prototype has plenty in common with the V4SV including the mechanical underpinnings.

It derives power from the same 1,200 cc V4 engine producing a maximum power output of 185 bhp. Besides having the same DNA, the Norton V4 Cafe Racer Prototype boasts engineering advancements from the V4SV. The British manufacturer says the stripped-down stance showcases the “unrivalled craftsmanship and uncompromising quality behind one of the most powerful British café racers out there.”

It is equipped with a carbon fibre fuel tank, carbon fibre body panels, polished billet aluminium swingarm and frame, a compact framework, a shorter rear frame for aggressive and commanding riding stance, etc. Robert Hentschel, Chief Executive Officer, Norton Motorcycles spoke of the unveil and said: “The prototype VC4R is the next step in Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles.”

The Norton V4 Cafe Racer Prototype is the latest project to use the refined V4 platform, which has been revised over the last 16 months by a team of 30 engineers with tens of thousands of miles clocked on road testing. The V4CR reiterates enthusiasts to Norton’s iconic café racer heritage as well. It will make its world debut at Motorcycle Live 2021 on the Norton stand.

Norton Motorcycles was founded in 1898 and went on to become one of the most iconic British motorcycle brands alongside being synonymous with Isle of Man TT racing as it manufactured models like the 650SS, Atlas, Commando, Dominator, Manx and Navigator. In April 2020, the company was acquired by TVS, India’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer.

Overseen by TVS, Norton is all geared up to build British motorcycles in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery for consistently high quality at the new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands.