TVS New Product Launch This Month – Zeppelin, Jupiter 125 Or Creon?

This upcoming TVS model could also be Apache RTR 165 RP, the trademark for which was recently filed by the Hosur-based automaker

TVS Motor Company is planning to debut a new product on September 14, and the manufacturer has sent out media invites for the same. The invite doesn’t clue us in on what the new model is, but it only teases the upcoming two-wheeler with the caption “Turn Your RAD On”. There are a few possibilities regarding what this new model could be.

The first possibility is that this could be the Zeppelin cruiser, which was previewed back at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Zeppelin concept had generated a lot of buzz among the attendees of the Expo back then, but there has been no official word about the motorcycle ever since. If true, the Zeppelin would be the first cruiser motorcycle in TVS’s line-up.

Another possibility is that this could be the Creon electric scooter, which was also showcased back at the 2018 Auto Expo. The concept version was powered by a 12 kW electric motor, which drew power from three lithium-ion batteries. TVS claimed that the e-scooter could sprint from a standstill to 60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds and offer a range of up to 80 km. We’re not sure if the production version would have the same specifications.

As per our sources, TVS is also considering launching a 125cc version of the Jupiter scooter. The new version would help the manufacturer increase its hold on the scooter market in India. To distinguish the 125cc version from the current 110cc model, TVS could alter the styling a little, and add some extra features as well.

Lastly, the manufacturer recently filed a trademark for the name ‘TVS Apache RTR 165 RP’. This new model could very well be a new addition to the Apache range, likely a performance-oriented version of the Apache RTR 160 4V. This new bike could feature a few cosmetic changes as well over the existing model.

Of course, these are all just speculations at the moment, and we can only confirm what TVS is cooking when the model debuts on 14 September. We’ll be sure to bring you all the information about it, so be sure to watch this space for further updates.