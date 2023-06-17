TVS New Cruiser Bike Design Patent Leaked: Key Details

TVS has registered a new design patent for a cruiser-styled motorcycle for the Indian market. The bike could go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

TVS is currently one of the most sought-after two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market. All thanks to the diversified portfolio covering a wide variety of style and price segments, the company has made a mark for itself. Currently, the Apache RR310 is the flagship product in the brand’s line-up, while the Ronin is the newest entrant. In order to further expand its portfolio, it seems like TVS is working on a brand new cruiser motorcycle as a design patent for the same has been leaked online.

TVS New Cruiser Bike Design Patent Leaked: What’s Cooking?

While it’s too early to comment on the expected details of the upcoming two-wheeler, the design patent gives away a lot of important information. To begin with, the patent seems to be an early-stage design prototype and there can be a lot of changes in the final product.

From the pictures, it is quite clear that it will be a cruiser bike with conventional neo-retro styling. In terms of equipment, we can spot the USD front forks, round headlamp, a hefty fuel tank, wide handlebar and single exhaust amongst others.

The powertrain seems to be the talking point of this new cruiser motorcycle from TVS as it will likely get a new large displacement engine, possibly the biggest one we have seen from the company. We expect the engine to be of over 500cc in displacement and there are high chances that it will be a twin-cylinder unit.

If this is the case, the cruiser bike will squarely rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 which is powered by a 649cc parallel twin engine putting out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The power figures from the TVS new cruiser bike will likely be in a similar range.

This new development is well aligned with the rumours claiming that TVS is developing a new 650cc twin-cylinder engine to take on the Royal Enfield bikes based on the 650cc platform. While we wait for more details to emerge about the new cruiser motorcycle, TVS will soon introduce a naked street-oriented version of the Apache RR310, a new range of electric offerings and a camera-based helmet reminder system amongst others.