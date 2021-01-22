TVS Models Wise Dec 2020 Sales – Apache, Jupiter, RR310, Ntorq, XL100

TVS finished in third position with 12.5 per cent sales growth in December 2020 as it garnered 15.68 per cent market share

TVS Motor Company sold a total of 1,76,912 units in the month of December 2020 as against 1,57,224 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 12.5 per cent. The Hosur-based manufacturer finished in third position ahead of Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Suzuki and Yamaha with 15.68 per cent market share at a gain of 0.71 per cent.

The XL100 continued to be the most sold two-wheeler for TVS last month as 59,923 units were recorded against 45,669 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with an appreciable YoY volume increase of 31 per cent. The Jupiter range garnered a total of 38,435 units in December 2020 as against 36,184 units twelve months ago.

This resulted in a YoY sales growth of 6 per cent. The Apache series of motorcycles combined to post a cumulative domestic tally of 26,535 units as against 20,301 units during the same period in 2019 with 31 per cent volume increase. The Ntorq 125 sits at the top of the brand’s scooter portfolio and it continues to record good sales numbers.

TVS Models (YoY) Dec 2020 Sales Dec 2019 Sales 1. XL100 (31%) 59,923 45,669 2. Jupiter (6%) 38,435 36,184 3. Apache (31%) 26,535 20,302 4. Ntorq (22%) 25,692 21,026 5. Sport (133%) 7,412 3,186 6. Radeon (-58%) 6,909 16,411 7. Pep+ (-37%) 4,481 7,135 8. Star City (206%) 3,742 1,221 9. Zest (-31%) 3,549 5,116 10. RR 310 (132%) 176 76 11. iQube 58 – Total (12.5%) 1,76,912 1,57,224

Recently, the Super Squad Edition was introduced with good reception amongst customers. It managed to post 25,692 units in December 2020 as against 21,026 units in December 2019 with 22 per cent growth. The Sport entry-level commuter ended the year on a high with 7,412 units as against 3,186 units with 133 per cent surge.

The Radeon finished in sixth position with just over 6,900 units as against 16,411 units during the same period in 2019 with 58 per cent de-growth. The Pep+ ended up a place behind the Radeon with 4,481 units as against 7,135 units in December 2019 with 37 per cent sales decrease while the Star City endured 206 per cent YoY growth.

It posted 3,742 units in the final month of the last calendar year as against 1,221 units. The long serving Zest scooter registered a total of 3,549 units as against 5,116 units with 31 per cent de-growth. The flagship Apache RR310 faired supersport saw a total of 176 units last month as against 76 units with 132 per cent growth.

The popularity of the iQube electric scooter appears to be increasing lately and 76 units of it were dispatched in December 2020.