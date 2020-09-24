TVS Model Wise Sales In August 2020 – Apache, Ntorq, Radeon, Jupiter

TVS registered 1,39,936 units in August 2020 as against 1,90,520 units during the same period last year with YoY decline of 26.6 per cent

TVS Motor Company recorded a total of 1,39,936 units in August 2020 as against 1,90,520 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 26.6 per cent as it finished in third position ahead of Bajaj, Royal Enfield and Yamaha. The market share stood at 14.19 per cent as against 15.07 per cent with a slight decline of 0.9 per cent.

The Hosur-based manufacturer had the XL100 as its most sold model in the domestic market in August 2020 as 70,126 units were recorded against 55,812 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 26 per cent volume increase. The Jupiter was the second most sold TVS model last month and it was also the second highest sold scooter in India last month trailing the Honda Activa.

The Jupiter series garnered 52,378 units last month as against 57,849 units during the corresponding month in 2019 with 9 per cent de-growth. The Apache range posted 33,540 units in August 2020 as against 26,402 units during the same period last month with 27 per cent sales growth.

TVS Models (+/-%) August 2020 August 2019 1. XL100 (26%) 70,126 55,812 2. Apache (27%) 33,540 26,402 3. Jupiter (-9%) 52,378 57,849 4. Ntorq (-22%) 19,918 25,578 5. Radeon (-38%) 9,435 15,330 6. Sport (112%) 13,545 6,393 7. Star City (18%) 8,275 7,028 8. Zest (-79%) 1,911 9,076 9. Pep+ (-8%) 8,823 9,565 10. RR 310 (26%) 364 290 11. iQube 23 0

The super moto single-channel ABS version of the Apache RTR 200 4V went on sale only recently and it has helped in expanding the range during this festive season. The Ntorq 125 was the fifth most sold scooter in India last month as 19,918 units were garnered against 25,578 units with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 22 per cent.

The Sport commuter ended up garnering 13,545 units as against 6,393 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 112 per cent volume increase. The Pep+ scooter recorded 8,823 units as against 9,565 units in August 2019 with 8 per cent YoY de-growth. The Star City, on the other end, was responsible for 8,275 units.

When compared to the same period in 2019 with 7,028 units, 18 per cent sales growth was seen. The Zest scooter could only manage 1,911 units as against 9,076 units with 79 per cent decline while the flagship RR310 faired supersport posted 364 units as against 290 units with 26 per cent volume increase. The iQube electric scooter launched earlier this year ended last month with 23 units.