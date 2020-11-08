TVS Might Revive The Fiero In 125cc Avatar; Trademark Filed

TVS seems to be planning a new 125cc commuter motorcycle for the Indian market, and has trademarked ‘Fiero 125’ name for the same

Some readers might remember the original Fiero, which was produced by TVS and Suzuki under JV. It was a 150cc commuter bike, introduced in India back in 2000. When TVS and Suzuki split ways, the former continued to retail the bike under its brand. Even with refreshed styling, the bike’s popularity began to decline, and it was discontinued soon after.

Now though, the Fiero could return to the Indian market very soon. TVS Motor Company has recently trademarked the name ‘Fiero 125’, which has been fueling these speculations. Currently, TVS only has a single 125cc vehicle in its lineup, the Ntorq 125 scooter. With the launch of the Fiero, the manufacturer might be planning to plug the gap between its 110cc motorcycles (Star City Plus and Sport) and its 160cc models (Apache RTR).

The demand for low-capacity commuter bikes has always been strong in India, and the 125cc segment has recently emerged strongly in this regard. In fact, the Pulsar 125 is currently the most popular model in the Pulsar range! Not only that, but Honda CB Shine, Honda SP 125, Hero Super Splendor, and Hero Glamour are also enjoying a lot of sales success in our market.

It seems like TVS also wants a piece of this pie, and it has decided to bring back an old nameplate instead of creating a new one. This has become quite a popular trend nowadays in the automobile industry. As for the specification and features, no details have been revealed yet, but we do have a lot of speculation.

The 125cc engine of the upcoming Fiero is expected to generate around 11-12 HP of maximum power and around 10 Nm of peak torque, and will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Apart from that, we also expect the bike to offer alloy wheels, front disc brake, a digital LCD instrument console, and perhaps even LED DRLs and taillight.

As for the styling, it’s a little too early to comment on that though, but there’s a chance that TVS might take a retro-inspired approach with the new bike. As for the pricing, we expect TVS Fiero 125 to be priced around Rs. 70,000 mark, when the motorcycle arrives in the market next year.