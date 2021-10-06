TVS Likely To Launch Apache RTR 200 4V Based Adventure Bike Next

TVS is expected to bring in an adventure touring motorcycle based on the proven Apache RTR 200 4V’s platform next in India

TVS Motor Company has been on a launch spree this year as the Apache RTR 160 4V received a performance upgrade with the existing engine tuned to produce close to 2 horsepower more – making it the most powerful in its class. At the end of August 2021, TVS introduced the RR310 with the ‘Built To Order’ platform enabling two custom packs.

However, the brand’s biggest launch of the year came courtesy of the Raider 125 by the middle of last month. Up next, the Hosur-based manufacturer is gearing up to debut what appears to be an all-new Jupiter powered by Ntorq’s 124.8 cc air-cooled engine to rival Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125 amongst other 125 cc scooters in India.

While the arrival of Raider 125 opens up a possibility for a sportier Apache 125 in the near future to compete against Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, it is expected to bring in its first-ever adventure motorcycle next. According to our sources, TVS could launch an adv based on the Apache RTR 200 4V and it could open up a world of possibilities if it comes to fruition.

Currently, the Hero Xpulse sits at the entry point of the dual-purpose adventure touring segment and there is a big gap exists between it and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. We can expect TVS’ adventure tourer to be positioned slightly above the Xpulse 200. The latter will soon get a more powerful 4V equipped engine as well to expand its range.

With the popularity of the adv space steadily growing amongst customers, we can expect TVS to capitalise on the opportunity and bring in a dedicated adventure tourer. The Apache RTR 200 4V platform is already proven for its sporty and nimble characteristics. Expect the same 197.75 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled Fi engine producing 20.82 PS and 17.25 Nm in the 200 4V to be utilised as well.

The naked streetfighter is equipped with features like three ride modes, adjustable front suspension from Showa, adjustable levers, slipper clutch, Bluetooth connectivity, Glide Through Technology, dual-channel ABS system, LED headlamp and tail lamp, LED Daytime Running Lights, etc. The adv may also come packed with a number of features alongside having a long-travel suspension setup and optimised gear ratios to go off the tarmac.